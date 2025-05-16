Hertz Energy Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, May 16, 2025 - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company" or "Hertz") announces that Jatin Bakshi is no longer Chief Financial Officer for the Company and Natasha Tsai has been appointed in his place.

Ms. Tsai, CPA, CA, is Managing Director at Malaspina Consultants Inc. She has been a senior advisor and CFO with companies in a broad range of industries. Natasha specializes in the areas of financial operations and business performance. Prior to 2012, Natasha was the CFO of a junior mining company and the corporate controller of an early stage company in the energy sector. Natasha is a graduate of Sauder School of Business at UBC and received her Chartered Accountant designation in 2007. She is also a former co-chair of the Young CA Forum at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC.



"We look forward to welcoming Ms. Tsai to the Hertz team and would like to thank Jatin for his contributions as a valuable member of the Company's management and wish him continued success in his other ventures" stated Kal Malhi, CEO of the Company.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy metals mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the Lucky Mica Lithium Project and the AC/DC Lithium Project. The Lucky Mica Project is 939 hectares located within the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA. The AC/DC Project is 26,500 hectares located in the renowned James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, Canada, just 26kms southeast of the Covette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals and is contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa project claims. The Company's uranium projects include the Cominco Uranium Project located in Bathurst Inlet, Nunavut, Canada and its recent applications for Exclusive Prospecting Licenses in Namibia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

