Ellis Martin Report: Blue Lagoon Resources: Weeks Away from Gold Production at the Dome Mountain Project

Malibu, CA, United States - Join host Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio for an in-depth conversation with Rana Vig, the CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF). Broadcasting from the One-to-One Mining Conference in London, this interview dives into the exciting developments at the company's Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia.Blue Lagoon Resources is entering a transformative phase. With final mine permits secured, the company is preparing for full-scale underground mining, targeting annual production of 15,000 ounces of gold. Production could begin as early as July of this year, making this a near-term gold producer in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.Rana Vig discusses how the company is putting key infrastructure and personnel in place, along with a toll milling agreement with Nicola Mining to ensure efficient gold processing. A water treatment facility is also being installed as part of the final steps before launching operations.With more than 35 years of entrepreneurial experience, Vig has built successful ventures across multiple industries including mining, cannabis, and energy. His leadership has included major financing milestones such as a $300 million cannabis deal in 2018. As the founder of Blue Lagoon Resources, Vig has positioned the company for success by securing a rare mining permit - one of only nine granted in the last decade in British Columbia.In this interview, Vig outlines the company's two-pronged strategy post-production:Resource Expansion - Blue Lagoon has already completed over 50,000 meters of drilling between 2021 and 2023 and has a clear pathway to a million ounces of gold. Infill drilling will begin as cash flow ramps up, without diluting shareholders through low-price financings.Strategic Growth - With cash in hand, the company will explore M&A opportunities, and has already attracted interest from potential suitors. Vig emphasizes the value of being in a position of strength - "people want to talk to you when you have money in the bank."As gold prices soar above USD$3,200 per ounce, Blue Lagoon Resources stands out as a well-positioned junior with near-term production, significant upside, and a roadmap for organic growth and potential acquisition.If you're looking to gain exposure to the precious metals sector, this is a company to watch. The equity markets haven't yet caught up to the commodity surge, and early investors could benefit from the disconnect.To Listen to the Interview, please visit;https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/GUJE02HY





As of February 2025, Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) achieved a major milestone by securing its mining permit, making it one of only nine companies to receive such approval in British Columbia since 2015. With this critical permit in place, the company is now focused on completing its state-of-the-art water treatment plant-expected to be operational by the end of May 2025. This marks a pivotal step in Blue Lagoon's transition from an exploration company to a fully operational producer, with first production targeted for Q3 2025.



