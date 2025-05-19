Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

LONDON, May 19, 2025 - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006449366

Issuer Name

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City of registered office (if applicable)

Perth

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Australia

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office South32 Southern Africa Holdings Limited London England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 17.516473 0.000000 17.516473 43622091 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 16.917220 0.000000 16.917220

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006449366 43622091 17.516473 Sub Total 8.A 43622091 17.516473%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold South32 Limited 17.516473 South32 Limited South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd 17.516473 South32 Limited South32 Southern Africa Holdings Limited 17.516473 South32 Limited South32 International Investment Pty Ltd 0.000000 South32 Limited South32 Jersey Limited 0.000000 South32 Limited South32 SA Investments Limited 0.000000

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification reflects the fact that as part of an internal reorganisation, the voting rights attached to shares which were the subject of the notification made on 22 July 2022 have been transferred to another entity in the South32 group. The legal owner of the shares is Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited (acting as nominee).

12. Date of Completion

19-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Perth, Australia

