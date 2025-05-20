Rokmaster Signs Definitive Agreement on the Hanson Property

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2025 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on March 31, 2024, it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") for the option to acquire 100% of the Hanson Property (the "Hanson Property") which adds to the Nechako Project.

The Nechako Project now totals 27,178 hectares (271 km2) across three properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako region is an underexplored portion of the productive Stikine terrane which hosts many past producing deposits and advanced development projects (Figure 1).

The Hanson Property is accessed from extensive logging roads in the 2018 Shovel Lake fire area approximately 20 km north of the past producing Endako Molybdenum Mine. The Property is situated near a major structural intersection with potential for three distinct periods of mineralizing events: late Jurassic porphyry Mo, late Cretaceous porphyry Cu-Mo, and early Eocene porphyry Cu-Au. The Hanson Property has been subject to multiple exploration programs since 1965. Significant soil Mo-Cu anomalies at the Buckley and Wilson Zones were generated in 1973 by Endako Mines. Shallow drilling of these anomalies, less than 155 m in each drillhole, was delayed until 1977-1978. Since then, rock samples with up 1.37% Mo, 1.79% Cu, and 0.10 g/t Au were been collected from the Wilson Zone in 20151 and a 2012 airborne magnetic and ZTEM survey imaged geophysical anomalies coincident with the older geochemical anomalies with very little follow-up work.

In the northern portion of the Hanson Property, a series of trenches, pits, and drillholes defined the Cyr Zone in 1988-1990 with samples returning elevated concentrations of silver, gold, lead, and zinc over broad intervals. Mineralization at the Cyr Zone is described to be related to a silicified quartz feldspar porphyry unit hosting pervasive disseminated pyrite. Notably, the historical drilling at the Cyr Zone did not penetrate deeper than 152.5 m2. Two mineral claims totaling of 75.5 hectares covering the western Cyr Zone were recently acquired 100% royalty-free (Figure 2). A historical series of shallow drillholes occur in the Cyr Zone and on the newly acquired claims:

Historical

Drillhole2 Azimuth Dip Length

(m) Significant Interval RC8911 0 -90 100 0.22 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag, 0.86% Zn, 0.18% Pb over 14.0 m (70.0 - 84.0 m) RC8912 0 -90 100 0.34 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag, 1.07% Zn, 0.48% Pb over 10.0 m (54.0 - 64.0 m) RC8913 0 -90 100 0.44% Zn over 22.0 m (78.0 - 100.0 m) RC8917 0 -90 100 1.84 g/t Au, 80.0 g/t Ag, 0.62% Cu over 2.0 m (90.0 - 92.0 m) RC8921 0 -90 100 0.72 g/t Au, 41.9 g/t Ag over 10.0 m (2.0 - 12.0 m) DH90-4 265 -58 152.5 23.9 g/t Ag over 30 m (48.0 - 78.0 m) DH90-5 270 -45 93.0 0.29% Zn, 8.3 g/t Ag over 33.0 m (27.0 - 60.0 m)

Field work on the Nechako Project has commenced and will be ongoing throughout 2025. An exploration permit application had been applied for the Hanson Property and the company anticipates approval within the coming year.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The Hanson Property is a great addition to the Nechako Project where Rokmaster is assembling a strong property position in a region with important historical and operating mines. Similar to the Mystery and Fox-Coconut Properties, the Hanson Property has great geological potential and holds a wealth of positive historical exploration data to build upon to develop robust targets. Field work has begun on the Nechako Project and will continue throughout 2025 to efficiently prepare compelling exploration drilling targets for significant Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization in this favourable district."

Terms of the Agreement:

To earn a 100% interest in the Property, the Company must complete the following:

(1) make an aggregate cash option payment of $210,000 as follows:

$15,000 upon signing of the Agreement.

$25,000 on or before April 1, 2026;

$30,000 on or before April 1, 2027;

$60,000 on or before April 1, 2028;

$80,000 on or before April 1, 2029; and

(2) issue an aggregate of 3,600,000 Rokmaster shares as follows:

500,000 shares within 30 days of signing or receipt of regulatory approval;

500,000 shares on or before April 1, 2026;

600,000 on or before April 1, 2027;

1,000,000 on or before April 1, 2028; and

1,000,000 on or before April 1, 2029

Upon commencement of commercial production on the Hanson Property, it will be subject to a 1.5% NSR and one-half of which (0.75%) can be purchased by Rokmaster for $750,000.

Closing of the Hanson Property transaction is subject to receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

Footnote 1: Paul, C. 2015. 2015 Assessment Report on the Hanson Property. Stone Ridge Exploration Corp. BC Assessment Report Database #35776.



Footnote 2: Chapman, J.A. 1989. Exploration Report Reverse-Circulation Drill Program 1989. Cazador Explorations Limited. BC Assessment Report Database #19155. Twyman, M.P. 1991. Hanson Lake Project Diamond Drilling Program 1990. Cazador Explorations Limited. BC Assessment Report Database #21187.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

