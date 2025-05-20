Snowline Gold Commences Fully Funded 30,000 M Exploration and Project Advancement Program

Fully funded 2025 field campaign focuses on rapid advancement of the Valley gold deposit to inform potential future technical and economic studies and efficient permitting

Five drill, 30,000 m drill program launched, with 20,000 m dedicated to advancement and near-deposit exploration at Valley

Upwards of 10,000 m allocated for first pass and follow up drilling on at least five additional targets across the Rogue, Cynthia and Einarson projects, with a primary focus on RIRGS systems

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2025 - Snowline Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2025 exploration, drilling and project advancement campaign on its flagship Rogue Project and surrounding exploration projects in Canada's Yukon Territory. The primary objective of the campaign will be efficient, rapid advancement of the Rogue Project's Valley gold deposit to inform potential future technical and economic studies and project permitting. This work includes 5,000 m of geotechnical and condemnation drilling, engineering studies, and expanded environmental monitoring. Complementing this is 25,000+ m exploration drilling at the Valley deposit and on multiple regional gold targets on the Rogue, Cynthia and Einarson gold projects.

"We're excited to be back in the field, picking up again after a very big year in 2024," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "While the Valley gold deposit remains open to further expansion, the scale and the quality of the near-surface resource discovered to date make rapid advancement of the current resource a key value driver for Snowline. We are fortunate to own such an asset. We are working hard on multiple fronts to advance this opportunity for our shareholders towards feasibility studies while setting groundwork for successful project permitting. This is of course in addition to the significant exploration upside remaining in the vicinity of the Valley deposit and regionally in our surrounding, district-scale project portfolio, which we will continue to explore in 2025 with multiple drills on multiple targets. Combined with the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment for Valley, we have a lot to look forward to at Snowline in the weeks and months ahead."

2025 PROGRAM PLANS

Valley:

Of the 30,000 m drilling planned for 2025, approximately 20,000 m will be allocated to advancing understanding of the Rogue Project's Valley deposit. Roughly 15,000 m of this will be split between 1) exploration drilling within the Valley intrusion but distal to the current resource, targeting the potential for additional hot spots of gold mineralization within the intrusion, and 2) expansion and upgrading of the most recent mineral resource estimate for Valley (see Snowline news release dated May 15, 2025),. The remaining 5,000 m is allocated to geotechnical, condemnation and sonic drilling, seeking to better define parameters to inform detailed engineering studies in the near term.

Beyond drilling, work at Valley is planned to assess and optimize processing methods, to characterize overburden at the deposit and at possible future infrastructure locations, to improve knowledge of surface and groundwater hydrology around the deposit, and to expand environmental baseline surveying on multiple fronts. The work will inform potential technical and advanced economic studies for Valley while positioning the project for future project permitting.

Regional Exploration:

Fieldwork at Valley will be complemented by an intensive regional drilling and surface exploration campaign. Roughly 10,000 m exploration drilling will be allocated to regional targets on the Rogue Project outside of Valley, in addition to the Cynthia and Einarson projects, with an emphasis on reduced-intrusion related gold systems (RIRGS). This will include follow-up drilling on targets like Gracie-an intact RIRGS located roughly 4 km east of the Valley deposit-in addition to first-ever drill testing of multiple targets.

Extensive regional surface work will complement drilling efforts while advancing the numerous targets within Snowline's exploration pipeline. A 2,500 km airborne magnetic survey will expand and enhance previous regional-scale surveys which are useful in detecting the presence of RIRGS-hosting intrusions, complemented by satellite hyperspectral data collection and interpretation. Field crews will conduct mapping, geochemical sampling and delineation work across much of the Snowline project portfolio. The early start to the 2025 exploration season will provide time during the field program for follow-up and potential Phase I drilling on select areas with promising results.

ABOUT ROGUE

Snowline Gold's 100%-owned, flagship Rogue Project, in Canada's Yukon Territory, covers a 60 x 30 km cluster of intrusions in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt known as the Rogue Plutonic Complex.

Since its launch in 2021, Snowline has progressed the Rogue Project's Valley deposit from a greenfield prospecting discovery to a significant bulk tonnage gold resource, with a combined 7.94 Moz gold Measured and Indicated mineral resource at 1.21 g/t Au and an additional 0.89 Moz Inferred mineral resource at 0.62 g/t Au within a pit-shell constraint, as outlined in the Company's May 15, 2025 news release.

Exploration of the open Valley deposit is ongoing. Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), geologically similar to multi-million-ounce RIRGS deposits currently in production, like Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska, but with substantially higher gold grades. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. For these reasons, Snowline considers the Rogue Project to have district-scale potential to host additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

Figure 1 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin projects: Rogue, Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus. The Valley deposit is one of several prospective reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) targets on the broader 30 x 60 km Rogue Project, complemented by orogenic, Carlin-type, RIRGS and other sediment hosted gold targets on surrounding projects.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's work programs, results, surface work, advancement of studies and permitting, and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire