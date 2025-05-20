First Nordic Metals Concludes Florida Roadshow Highlighted by Investor Forum at Mar-a-Lago and Florida Investment Club Events

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("First Nordic" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Florida road show last week, which featured a series of high-impact investor events, including an exclusive investor forum at Mar-a-Lago, luncheons with investor clubs in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, and participation in the Top Shelf Partners Commodities Conference.

Led by CEO Taj Singh and President Adam Cegielski, the multi-day initiative formed part of First Nordic's broader strategy to expand visibility and strengthen its capital markets presence across North America and Europe.

Taj Singh CEO of First Nordic comments: "This was an incredibly valuable opportunity to engage directly with high-caliber investors who understand the importance of exposure to high-potential gold assets in secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions. From the Mar-a-Lago initiative to the rest of the Florida roadshow we were able to reinforce our vision and highlight what truly differentiates First Nordic."

The roadshow's signature event was an invite-only investor forum and dinner at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach on May 7, where Company leadership provided updates on exploration plans and market positioning. The Company also held two private lunches, one in West Palm Beach and one in Boca Raton, with over 70 accredited investors. First Nordic also presented at 1x1 meetings at the Top Shelf Partners Commodities Conference, drawing interest from institutional and high-net-worth investors focused on the global resource sector.

The road show follows a milestone period for First Nordic, which was named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50, gained national media exposure in the U.S. including coverage on Fox News, and completed a successful dual listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden under the ticker FNMC SDB. With a dominant land position across Sweden's Gold Line belt and Finland's Oijärvi belt, First Nordic is positioned to lead the next wave of European gold discovery.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional project areas (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with the Barsele project, total ~100 km of strike coverage of the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

