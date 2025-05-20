Indigo Exploration Inc. Announces Name Change to Noble Plains Uranium Corp.

Vancouver, May 20, 2025 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that it will be changing its name from "Indigo Exploration Inc." to "Noble Plains Uranium Corp.", a step that reflects the Company's strategic focus on uranium exploration and development in the United States. This transition marks a significant step forward in aligning the Company's identity with its renewed focus on advancing a growing portfolio of uranium assets aimed at fueling the nuclear renaissance from America's uranium heartland through the responsible development of critical mineral resources.

Paul Cowley, CEO stated, "This name change represents more than a rebrand - it signals the start of a new chapter for our company. As Noble Plains Uranium, we are positioning ourselves to play a vital role in the resurgence of domestic uranium production, with a clear vision to advance strategic, high-impact projects in the U.S."

It is anticipated that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will issue a bulletin confirming that the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name, Noble Plains Uranium Corp., on May 22, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), under the new trading symbol NOBL. On the Effective Date, the new CUSIP number of the Company's common shares will be 65510H108 and the new ISIN will be CA65510H1082.

The name change does not involve a consolidation of the Company's share capital, and as such, shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new ones. The name change will not affect the Company's share structure, or the rights of the Company's shareholders and no action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. All currently outstanding share and warrant certificates will continue to be valid under the new name.

The name change was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Articles and the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

On the Effective Date the Company's website will be: nobleplains.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

