Golden Rapture Acquires Hutchison Gold Mine Project

Au - Golden Rapture Mining Corp. (CSE-GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with prospector James Parres of Thunder Bay to acquire a 100% interest in the Hutchison Gold Mine project located near the newly opened Equinox Greenstone Gold Mine, Ontario.

The Geraldton-Beardmore greenstone belt is a gold camp that has seen some twenty (20) producing mines over the years, with the Hutchison Gold Mine being one of the richest mines in the area. Bonanza grade zones needing follow-up with results as high as 751.46 g/t Au can be seen further down in this news release.

The Hutchison Mine is located on the Northern border of the Town of Greenstone, and the newly opened Equinox Gold Greenstone Open Pit Mine is located on the Southern border of the Town.

The Greenstone Gold Mine reached production in 2024 and is now one of Canada's largest and highest-grade open-pit gold mines, set to produce an average of 390,000 ounces of gold per year for the first five years and 330,000 ounces of gold annually for an initial 15-year mine life.



The Hutchinson Mine property is comprised of 48 claim cell units totaling approximately 2300 acres. It was mined underground on and off for gold and silver from 1937 to 1947 until the mine became inactive due to a lack of financing after the war. Copper and Zinc are also present in the northern part of the property. The property has only seen shallow drilling and was only mined to a depth of around 400ft.



Graphite Discovery

As an additional value bonus, we are pleased to have discovered that Noranda Exploration drilled shallow holes on the project in 1987 to test a dozen electromagnetic conductors. Although they weren't drilling for graphite, the drill core data in their 1987 Report indicated that graphite was intersected in almost every hole. They then concluded that, in most cases, the electromagnetic conductors were graphitic horizons.

It is now understood that gold and graphite are closely associated in many gold deposits around the world. Graphite is also now commonly thought to have played an important role in causing the right chemical conditions for gold to precipitate in the rocks.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P. Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Golden Rapture will acquire a 100 % interest in the Hutchison Mine project by completing two share payments totalling 250,000 shares of Golden Rapture, with the first payment due on signing and the last payment due in 12 months. The vendor will retain a 2.0 % NSR with the optionee having the right to buy 1.0 % from the vendor for $500,000. The remaining 1.0 % NSR will be negotiable. This agreement is subject to regulatory approval

Going Forward - High-Grade Zones to be Followed Up

We have identified many high-grade areas of interest that will need follow-up, including the workings of the historic Hutchison Gold Mine and many other gold showings covering the western area of the property, indicating a gold trend for a strike length of about 2.5 kilometres.

The Results that will need to be followed-up include 11.6 oz/ton/gold (360.80 g/t/Au) across 1.3 feet, 1.84 oz/ton/gold (57.23 g/t/Au) across 2.25 ft, vein number 1 located 100 ft due south of the shaft in surface pits which gave results of 0.87 oz/ton/gold (23.63 g/t/Au) across 2.67 ft plus vein number 4 located 130 ft north of the shaft which yielded results of 0.55 oz/ton/gold (17.10 g/t/Au) over 1.5 ft for a length of 90 ft.

Of additional interest is a cross-sectional drill hole number 34A, which cut what appears to be the westward extension of the number 4 vein which gave an average of 0.76 oz/ton/gold (27.06 g/t/Au) over 4.5 ft at a point 40ft above and 30ft west of the first level.

Also of significant importance is a flat hole structure westward from the second level, which cut 5.6 oz/ton/gold (174.17 g/t/Au) over 1.3 ft.

Other areas to follow up include vein number 5, located 270 ft north of the shaft, which has a length of 120 ft and averages 0.55 oz/ton/gold (17.10 g/t/Au) across 2.5 ft. Also included is another drill hole located approximately 560 ft north of the shaft which gave high-grade results of 13.52 oz/ton/gold (420.51 g/t /Au) over 1.1 ft, and another 140 east of the shaft that yielded extremely high-grade results of 24.16 oz/ton/gold (751.46 g/t Au) over 2.0 ft.

The historical data also shows that the previous miners also didn't do any development work on the 300 ft (3rd) level. They didn't stope between levels to access and mine all the small blowout pockets. They also didn't mine the No.1 vein because their crosscut to access it was unsuccessful at connecting to it underground. And lastly, stopping operations at the 400 feet (4th) level may have stopped short of where the mine may have become more profitable.

We at Golden Rapture believe that the story at this Hutchison Mine project is far from over and intend to fully explore this project with all the modern exploration methods and tools.

Golden Rapture is planning to start exploring the property this summer. Please stay tuned for updates.

About Golden Rapture Mining Corporation



Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential assets. The company's Phillips Township Property is located in the Rainy River District of NW Ontario and is comprised of 10,000+ acres of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems.

Golden Rapture has now been listed for over 1 year with 37,469,390 shares presently issued.

On behalf of the Board

Richard Rivet,

Chief Executive Officer

Email: goldenrapture@outlook.com

Phone: 780-729-5395

For more info, please look at our website at https://goldenrapturemining.com

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

