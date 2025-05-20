Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 - Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, 2025. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT Wednesday, May 21, 2025 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) Bitcoin Depot (BTM) 9:15-9:45 Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) CPS Technologies Corp (CPSH) 10:00-10:30 Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) ACCESS Newswire (ACCS) 10:45-11:15 SuperCom (SPCB) Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) 11:30-12:00 Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) 12:15-12:45 Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Digi Power X (DGXX) 1:00-1:30 Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) ****** 1:45-2:15 Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Lightwave Logic (LWLG) 2:30-3:00 Aspire Biopharma Holdings (ASBP) Matrix Service Company (MTRX) 3:15-3:45 Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (WLR) Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) 4:00-4:30 Innovative Beverage Group (IBG) GSI Technology (GSIT) 1x1s Only (21st) Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) GATX Corporation (GATX) HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) *****

*All Times EDT Thursday, May 22, 2025 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 TNL Mediagene (TNMG) Nvni Group Limited (NVNI) 9:15-9:45 Freightos (CRGO) HydroGraph Clean Power (HGRAF) 10:00-10:30 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) ****** 10:45-11:15 Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) 11:30-12:00 Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) 12:15-12:45 Evaxion (EVAX) Air T, Inc. (AIRT) 1:00-1:30 Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) 1:45-2:15 Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) P2 Gold Inc. (PGLDF) 2:30-3:00 Teton Advisors, Inc. (TETAA) BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) 3:15-3:45 Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CPFXF) 1x1s Only (22nd) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) *****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

