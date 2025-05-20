Baselode Reports Shallow Uranium Results from Summer 2024 Drill Program

Six drill holes expand shallow uranium mineralization footprint in Pod 1 (i.e., within 50 metres from surface), eleven drill holes confirmed uranium starting within 100 metres from surface in three Pods

Shallow uranium mineralization updip of Pod 7 remains largely untested and requires further follow-up drilling

Toronto, May 20, 2025 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to release uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") assay results from all 28 drill holes of the 2024 drill program on the ACKIO prospect area ("ACKIO") in the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're especially encouraged with 6 drill holes intersecting uranium within 50 m from surface and 11 drill holes within 100 m from surface. These shallow mineralization results continue to demonstrate ACKIO's unique advantage in the Basin area with easily accessible, near-surface uranium. Last year's summer drill program successfully defined more shallow uranium mineralization to the north and south of our shallowest uranium zone, Pod 1. Uranium at the overburden-bedrock contact still remains open to the south and north.

"Drilling at Pods 6 and 7 intersected higher average uranium grades over greater widths than previously intersected, suggesting there's a zoned lower-grade to higher-grade uranium concentrations within those Pods. In addition, Pod 7 still requires a detailed investigation of uranium potential at the overburden-bedrock contact, which has not been tested to the same degree as Pod 1. We believe some of the higher-grade zones within Pod 7 extend up to the overburden-bedrock contact and have yet to be drill tested," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Pod 1 Summary (Figure 2, Table 1)

Six drill holes (AK24-134 to AK24-137, and AK24-143 & AK24-144) intersected uranium mineralization within 50 m from surface. AK24-137 intersected 0.38% U 3 O 8 over 9.15 m at 37.35 m drill hole depth (3.5 grade*thickness, "GT"), confirming Pod 1's uranium footprint at the overburden-bedrock contact to the south. Drill holes AK24-143 and AK24-144 successfully confirmed shallow uranium at Pod 1 to the north with 0.12% U 3 O 8 over 11.8 m at 65.2 m drill hole depth (1.4 GT) and 0.12% U 3 O 8 over 9.0 m at 51.5 m drill hole depth (1.1 GT), respectively.

Pod 6 Summary

As previously reported (October 3, 2024), drill hole AK24-118 intersected 8.5 metres of 0.59% U 3 O 8 (5.0 GT), and AK24-119 returned 21.0 metres of 0.28% U 3 O 8 (5.8 GT), ranking as the two best intersections in Pod 6, ranking amongst the top 20 drill holes at ACKIO, and enhancing our understanding of uranium mineralization controls at ACKIO.

Pod 7 Summary

Drill holes AK24-135B and AK24-138 intersected the second and third best individual uranium intersections in Pod 7 with 0.18% U 3 O 8 over 28.0 m at 98.0 m depth (5.0 GT), and 0.19% U 3 O 8 over 23.0 m at 81.5 m depth (4.3 GT), respectively.

In addition, two other drill holes (AK24-137 and AK24-139) rank amongst the top 10 drill intersections in Pod 7 with 2.5 GT each, and drill holes AK24-135B, AK24-137 and AK24-138 rank amongst the top 20 drill holes at ACKIO due to their combined intersections of Pod 1 and Pod 7.

Drill holes AK24-134 to AK24-139 have increased our confidence and understanding of uranium mineralization controls at Pod 7, as the system seems to be comprised of a higher-grade core with a lower-grade uranium envelope.

Pod 8 & Pod 9 Summaries

Drill hole AK24-133 intersected the second best results in Pod 8 with 0.09% U 3 O 8 over 11.5 m at 130.5 m depth (1.0 GT).

The results from Pod 8 and Pod 9 exploration drill holes have required the company to re-consider the overall structural architecture of these specific parts of ACKIO as the uranium mineralization system was not as predictable as it is in other Pods.

Exploration results

Drill holes AK24-120 to AK24-127 and AK24-129 to AK24-130 were designed to test for depth extension, strike extensions, and unconformity-style of uranium mineralization. Although none of the drill holes intersected any new zones of uranium mineralization, they all share geochemical anomalous lead (Pb) isotope ratios, boron (B), and uranium (U), including a predominant Mg-chlorite-rich clay type.

NOTES:

All reported lengths and depths, aside from "metres from surface" are drill hole measurements and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 241,409 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Figure 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with red triangle

Figure 2 - ACKIO area diamond drill hole collar locations and drill traces

TABLE 1 - Uranium assay results for drill holes AK24-117 to AK24-144 at the ACKIO discovery

DDH Target East North Elevation Az. Dip EOH Radioactivity (>300 counts-per-second, cps) Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 ) AK24-117* Pod 8 526142 6372902 465 90 -75 227 368 cps over 0.45 m at 74.4 m 0.09% over 0.45 m at 74.4 m

Pod 8











301 cps over 1.8 m at 108.3 m No significant results

Pod 8











409 cps over 6.25 m at 117.25 m 0.07% over 0.5 m at 118.0 m 0.06% over 1.0 m at 121.5 m

Pod 6











426 cps over 12.55 m at 128.1 m 0.07% over 7.5 m at 128.5 m 0.05% over 1.5 m at 139.0 m

Pod 6











327 cps over 6.4 m at 145.2 m 0.11% over 1.0 m at 145.5 m

Pod 6











399 cps over 0.65 m at 160.95 m 0.08% over 0.5 m at 161.0 m AK24-118* Pod 8 526142 6372902 465 118 -71 257 456 cps over 0.8 m at 89.3 m 0.15% over 0.9 m at 89.2 m

Pod 8











350 cps over 0.5 m at 92.7 m 0.09% over 0.3 m at 92.7 m

Pod 8











392 cps over 2.6 m at 119.1 m 0.09% over 1.1 m at 119.4 m

Pod 8











315 cps over 3.1 m at 131.8 m No significant results

Pod 6











1,115 cps over 13.3 m at 149.3 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 149.5 m 0.59% over 8.5 m at 153.0 m

Pod 6









includes

0.72% over 6.0 m at 154.0 m AK24-119* Pod 6 526133 6372907 463 65 -75 230 300 cps over 8.5 m at 109.5 m 0.07% over 0.5 m at 104.5 m

Pod 6











907 cps over 34.05 m at 131.1 m 0.28% over 21.0 m at 141.0 m

Pod 6







includes

9,173 cps over 0.4 m at 144.6 m 1.36% over 2.0 m at 143.0 m

Pod 6







and includes



0.51% over 0.5 m at 152.0 m AK24-120 Exploration - Depth 526210 6373081 464 270 -70 512 No significant results AK24-121 Exploration - Depth 526317 6372980 465 270 -70 452 No significant results AK24-122 Exploration - Depth 526360 6372880 467 270 -70 446 No significant results AK24-123 Exploration - SE Strike 526450 6372680 467 270 -65 369 No significant results AK24-124 Exploration - UC 526335 6372730 466 90 -90 200 No significant results AK24-125 Exploration - UC 526335 6372730 466 90 -60 332 495 cps over 0.3 m at 132.75 m 0.05% over 0.55 m at 132.5 m AK24-126 Exploration - UC 526342 6372830 467 90 -70 269 No significant results AK24-127 Exploration - UC 526362 6372928 467 90 -80 215 330 cps over 0.15 m at 53.4 m No significant results

Exploration - UC











330 cps over 0.1 m at 55.9 m No significant results

Exploration - UC











320 cps over 0.25 m at 115.75 m No significant results AK24-128 Pod 1 NW 526062 6373080 466 270 -60 200 302 cps over 1.85 m at 47.7 m No significant results

Pod 1 NW











370 cps over 0.1 m at 50.0 m No significant results

Pod 1 NW











300 cps over 0.6 m at 50.65 m No significant results

Pod 1 NW











310 cps over 0.15 m at 58.6 m No significant results

Pod 1 NW











460 cps over 0.1 m at 59.1 m 0.05% over 0.5 m at 59.0 m

Pod 1 NW











300 cps over 0.2 m at 62.9 m No significant results

Pod 7 NW











418 cps over 0.9 m at 109.05 m 0.07% over 0.5 m at 109.0 m AK24-129 Exploration - UC 526231 6372800 467 270 -90 188 324 cps over 0.65 m at 80.65 m No significant results AK24-130 Exploration - SE Strike 526453 6372383 468 250 -60 281 No significant results AK24-131 Pod 8 526135 6372836 465 76 -65 242 No significant results AK24-132 Pod 8 526135 6372836 464 76 -59 218 No significant results 0.05% over 0.1 m at 156.5 m AK24-133 Pod 8 526124 6372879 465 90 -60 224 397 cps over 1.10 m at 112.4 m 0.08% over 1.0 m at 112.5 m

Pod 8











341 cps over 0.55 m at 116.7 m 0.06% over 2.0 m at 116.5 m

Pod 8











350 cps over 0.8 m at 120.3 m No significant results

Pod 8











396 cps over 11.65 m at 128.95 m 0.09% over 11.5 m at 130.5 m

Pod 6











444 cps over 1.2 m at 155.5 m 0.07% over 1.0 m at 155.5 m AK24-134 Pod 1 526091 6372933 463 267 -50 191 386 cps over 6.05 m at 53.2 m 0.10% over 1.5 m at 53.5 m 0.16% over 1.0 m at 56.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











400 cps over 0.5 m at 74.0 m 0.12% over 1.25 m at 74.0 m

Pod 7











1,035 cps over 11.0 m at 101.3 m 0.17% over 9.0 m at 103.0 m

Pod 7









includes 6,621 cps over 0.7 m at 103.9 m 1.07% over 0.5 m at 104.0 m

Pod 7











400 cps over 0.05 m at 129.2 m 0.06% over 0.05 m at 129.2 m

Pod 7











500 cps over 4.75 m at 131.9 m 0.10% over 3.0 m at 132.0 m

Pod 7











6,344 cps over 0.3 m at 138.9 m 0.43% over 1.0 m at 138.5 m

Pod 7









includes

0.65% over 0.5 m at 139.0 m AK24-135B Pod 1 526091 6372932 463 267 -50 185 410 cps over 0.6 m at 41.6 m 0.09% over 0.7 m at 41.5 m

Pod 1











478 cps over 0.4 m at 44.0 m 417 cps over 1.55 m at 47.0 m 0.05% over 6.5 m at 44.0 m1

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











442 cps over 0.6 m at 53.3 m 0.06% over 1.0 m at 53.0 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











465 cps over 0.2 m at 55.9 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 56.0 m

Pod 7











438 cps over 1.25 m at 89.45 m 0.10% over 1.65 m at 89.35 m

Pod 7











983 cps over 28.65 m at 98.2 m 0.18% over 28.0 m at 98.0 m

Pod 7









includes

0.55% over 0.5 m at 99.5 m













and includes 5,920 cps over 0.15 m at 123.1 m 0.57% over 0.5 m at 123.0 m

Pod 7











623 cps over 0.6 m at 156.3 m No significant results AK24-136 Pod 1 526091 6372932 463 245 -55 208.5 380 cps over 0.2 m at 50.4 m 0.05% over 0.4 m at 50.2 m

Pod 1











414 cps over 0.75 m at 56.7 m 0.10% over 1.0 m at 56.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











366 cps over 4.6 m at 74.0 m 0.11% over 3.5 m at 74.0 m2

Pod 7











328 cps over 6.3 m at 103.8 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 103.5 m 0.05% over 0.5 m at 105.5 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 109.0 m

Pod 7











800 cps over 5.15 m at 113.5 m 0.12% over 4.5 m at 114.5 m

Pod 7









includes 10,455 cps over 0.2 m at 118.45 m 0.59% over 0.55 m at 118.45 m

Pod 7











320 cps over 0.05 m at 125.9 m No significant results

Pod 7











471 cps over 0.45 m at 129.4 m 0.07% over 0.5 m at 129.5 m

Pod 7











No significant results 0.05% over 0.5 m at 135.0 m AK24-137 Pod 1 526091 6372932 463 241 -69 191 1,236 cps over 8.95 m at 37.35 m 0.38% over 9.15 m at 37.35 m3

Pod 1









includes 5,827 cps over 0.2 m at 39.35 m 0.68% over 4.25 m at 39.0 m

Pod 1











325 cps over 3.4 m at 50.5 m 0.12% over 0.5 m at 50.5 m 0.07% over 0.5 m at 53.0 m

Pod 1











330 cps over 0.15 m at 58.85 m No significant results

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











302 cps over 4.4 m at 96.55 m 0.05% over 0.5 m at 96.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











365 cps over 3.4 m at 105.25 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 107.5 m

Pod 7











380 cps over 0.1 m at 120.35 m No significant results

Pod 7











684 cps over 0.3 m at 124.7 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 124.5 m

Pod 7











1,272 cps over 13.3 m at 127.5 m 0.28% over 9.0 m at 129.0 m

Pod 7









includes 5,000 cps over 0.2 m at 130.1 m 0.51% over 0.5 m at 130.0 m

Pod 7









and includes 7,000 cps over 0.05 m at 132.1 m 0.55% over 2.0 m at 132.5 m

Pod 7









and includes 5,600 cps over 0.85 m at 132.7 m

Pod 7









and includes 10,600 cps over 0.1 m at 134.55 m

Pod 7











1,122 cps over 4.85 m at 142.9 m 0.16% over 4.0 m at 142.5 m

Pod 7









includes 5,600 cps over 0.25 m at 143.15 m



Pod 7









and includes 6,500 cps over 0.1 m at 146.15 m



Pod 7











1,063 cps over 1.45 m at 150.65 m No significant results

Pod 7









includes 10,000 cps over 0.1 m at 150.65 m 0.40% over 0.5 m at 150.5 m AK24-138 Pod 7 526060 6372968 462 251 -60 152 388 cps over 11.2 m at 64.85 m 0.09% over 10.5 m at 64.5 m4

Pod 7











905 cps over 26.5 m at 79.55 m 0.19% over 23.0 m at 81.5 m

Pod 7









includes 7,000 cps over 0.1 m at 89.05 m 0.58% over 0.5 m at 89.0 m

Pod 7









and includes 6,300 cps over 0.1 m at 96.4 m



Pod 7









and includes 5,500 cps over 0.1 m at 97.55 m 0.65% over 0.5 m at 97.5 m

Pod 7









and includes 5,290 cps over 0.6 m at 101.5 m 1.00% over 1.0 m at 101.0 m

Pod 7











454 cps over 0.75 m at 108.35 m No significant results

Pod 7











738 cps over 0.8 m at 111.95 m 0.23% over 0.5 m at 112.0 m AK24-139 Pod 7 526060 6372968 462 281 -45 179 No significant results 0.37% over 0.25 m at 41.25 m















369 cps over 0.85 m at 62.15 m 0.11% over 0.5 m at 62.0 m

Pod 7











300 cps over 0.4 m at 65.0 m No significant results

Pod 7











664 cps over 24.7 m at 68.45 m 0.11% over 22.0 m at 70.5 m

Pod 7











305 cps over 0.05 m at 96.35 m No significant results

Pod 7











495 cps over 0.1 m at 98.25 m No significant results

Pod 7











388 cps over 0.2 m at 101.45 m No significant results

Pod 7











360 cps over 0.1 m at 134.45 m No significant results

Pod 7











380 cps over 0.15 m at 137.9 m No significant results AK24-140 Pod 7 NW 525979 6373079 461 80 -65 275 360 cps over 0.4 m at 82.3 m No significant results

Pod 7 NW











320 cps over 1.6 m at 88.9 m No significant results

Pod 7 NW











350 cps over 0.25 m at 92.75 m No significant results

Pod 7 NW











300 cps over 0.6 m at 99.9 m No significant results AK24-141 Pod 7 NW 525979 6373079 461 93 -76 365 988 cps over 1.65 m at 91.8 m 0.11% over 2.0 m at 91.5 m

Pod 1 NW











340 cps over 0.1 m at 180.7 m No significant results

Pod 9











300 cps over 0.2 m at 271.4 m No significant results

Pod 9











360 cps over 0.2 m at 272.95 m No significant results

Pod 9











310 cps over 0.15 m at 274.3 m No significant results AK24-142 Pod 7 NW 525979 6373091 462 85 -78 344 300 cps over 0.15 m at 68.0 m No significant results

Pod 7 NW











458 cps over 1.35 m at 77.25 m 0.07% over 0.5 m at 77.0 m 0.06% over 0.5 m at 78.5 m

Pod 1 NW











550 cps over 0.1 m at 102.1 m No significant results

Pod 1 NW











440 cps over 0.1 m at 112.25 m No significant results

Pod 1 NW











757 cps over 0.2 m at 114.1 m No significant results

Pod 1 NW











500 cps over 0.15 m at 116.45 m No significant results

Pod 9











300 cps over 0.2 m at 135.6 m No significant results

Pod 9











374 cps over 0.45 m at 184.0 m No significant results

Pod 9











380 cps over 0.2 m at 184.8 m No significant results

Pod 9











400 cps over 0.1 m at 185.4 m No significant results

Pod 2 NW











347 cps over 0.45 m at 276.2 m No significant results

Pod 2 NW











300 cps over 0.5 m at 312.75 m No significant results AK24-143 Pod 1 526101 6373029 463 265 -55 221 330 cps over 0.45 m at 46.9 m No significant results

Pod 1











397 cps over 21.25 m at 59.5 m 0.12% over 11.8 m at 65.2 m5

Pod 1











300 cps over 0.1 m at 90.3 m No significant results

Pod 1











360 cps over 0.3 m at 97.7 m 0.06% over 0.6 m at 97.5 m

Pod 1











300 cps over 0.15 m at 101.0 m No significant results

Pod 7











453 cps over 0.3 m at 123.6 m No significant results

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











330 cps over 2.1 m at 125.7 m 0.10% over 1.0 m at 126.0 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











450 cps over 0.5 m at 130.75 m 0.05% over 0.5 m at 130.5 m

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











344 cps over 4.35 m at 136.1 m 0.08% over 2.0 m at 136.0 m

Pod 7 NW











300 cps over 0.2 m at 152.6 m No significant results

Pod 7 NW











380 cps over 0.25 m at 153.65 m 0.06% over 4.5 m at 153.5 m6

Pod 7 NW











388 cps over 3.35 m at 155.65 m AK24-144 Pod 1 526080 6373029 463 265 -55 200 500 cps over 0.25 m at 44.5 m No significant results

Pod 1











375 cps over 10.45 m at 50.0 m 0.12% over 9.0 m at 51.5 m7













includes

0.69% over 0.5 m at 54.0 m

Pod 1











300 cps over 0.1 m at 64.4 m No significant results

Pod 1











300 cps over 0.1 m at 65.3 m No significant results

Between Pod 1 & Pod 7











800 cps over 0.3 m at 98.75 m 0.13% over 1.0 m at 98.5 m

Pod 7 NW











350 cps over 0.55 m at 142.3 m 0.10% over 1.0 m at 142.0 m 28 DDH











7,373 m 19 DDH 17 DDH

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N

Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"

Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)

Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

Composite radioactivity results for "includes/and includes" use 5,000 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

Composite U3O8 results use 0.05% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is <0.05% U3O8)

Composite U3O8 results for "includes/and includes" use 0.50% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is <0.50% U3O8)

* - previously released assay results (October 3, 2024)

1 - includes 2.25 m lost core over interval length

2 - includes 0.95 m lost core over interval length

3 - includes 0.9 m lost core over interval length

4 - includes 2.75 m lost core over interval length

5 - includes 1.4 m lost core over interval length

6 - includes 1.7 m lost core over interval length

7 - includes 1.15 m lost core over interval length

