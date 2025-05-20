Wedgemount Resources Corp. Appoints Simon Clarke to Board of Directors

Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY)(OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Mr. Simon Clarke has joined the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Clarke brings close to 30 years' experience building companies and implementing successful capital markets and growth strategies focused on energy, mining, and energy technology. He was a co-founder, executive, and director of Osum Oil Sands Corp., a Calgary-based oil sands company which grew through exploration and development into production and was producing in excess of 20,000 barrels of oil per day when it was acquired by Waterous Energy Fund for approx. $400 million in April 2021

Mr. Clarke was, until recently, CEO and a director of American Lithium Corp., a leading lithium and uranium development company trading on the TSXV and NASDAQ. During his 4 years with the Company, Mr. Clarke helped grow American Lithium to its position of being one of the largest lithium development companies globally with 2 advanced stage, large scale lithium projects and a market valuation of approximately $1.2 billion at the height of the recent lithium cycle. Mr. Clarke is currently CEO, President & Director of American Critical Minerals Corp. and a Director of Myriad Uranium and holds an LLB and Diploma in Legal Practice from Aberdeen University, Scotland.

Mark Vanry, CEO of Wedgemount stated "On behalf of everyone at our company, I'm excited to welcome Simon to the team. I've had the pleasure of knowing Simon for many years and have always admired his ability to build value as a founder and a leader in both public and private markets. In particular, Simon's experience building Osum from an E&P startup into a mid-tier heavy oil producer will prove invaluable to Wedgemount as we embark on a similar journey."

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas projects in Texas, USA.

