Argenta Silver Corp. Announces Listing On Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQB: AGAGF) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Argenta's common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under WKN: A40PRU and Symbol: T1K.

The company's common shares are now cross-listed on the TSXV and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability and market capitalization, and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

Joaquin Marias, CEO of Argenta, commented, "We are excited to announce Argenta Silver Corp.'s listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's premier financial markets. This marks an important milestone in expanding our global visibility and broadening our investor base across Europe. With our shares now trading on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE, we are well-positioned to attract increased interest from international investors as we advance our silver exploration strategy."

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar project. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

