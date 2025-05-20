First Tellurium and PyroDelta Provide Luncheon Presentation Reminder

Vancouver, May 20, 2025 - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) and its subsidiary PyroDelta Energy are hosting a luncheon on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 to present an update on First Tellurium's 2025 exploration season and PyroDelta's thermoelectric generator technology.

The presentation will be held at the Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. to invited guests, followed by lunch with the presentation to begin at 1:15 p.m.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of First Tellurium Corp. "Tyrone Docherty" Tyrone Docherty President and CEO For further information please contact: Tyrone Docherty 604.789.5653 tyrone@firsttellurium.com X/Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TelluriumCorp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.