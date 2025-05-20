Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. Change of Auditor

Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG) are pleased to announce the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd ("BDO") as auditor of the Company with effect from today, 20 May 2025. This appointment follows the resignation of Nexia Melbourne Audit Pty Ltd ("Nexia") and ASIC's consent to their resignation.

The decision to change auditor was made due to the Company's preference to engage an international Australian and Canadian registered audit firm following the Company's successful TSXV listing. Following a consultation process the Board appointed BDO based on their reputation, experience and international network.

In accordance with section 327c of the Corporations Act, a resolution will be tabled at the Company's 2025 AGM to ratify the appointment of BDO as the Company's auditor.

The Board of Directors thank Nexia for their valued assistance and services to the Company.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.

