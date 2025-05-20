Appointment of Non-Executive Director

May 20, 2025 - Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:MTH; TSXV:MSG) are pleased to announce the appointment of Meghan Lewis as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Ms. Lewis is a mining finance professional with almost 20 years' experience in all aspects of the resources industry. She has strong links in the Canadian mining corporate finance sector and was previously Vice President, Corporate Development for Aura Minerals Inc. Prior to Aura, she spent eight years as a senior mining analyst with the Dundee Group of Toronto. She holds a B.Sc.Honours in Geological Science from Queens University, an M.Sc. Geology from Dalhousie University and commenced her career as an exploration geologist with Golden Star Resources.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.
John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
jskeet@mithrilresources.com.au
+61 435 766 809
Mark Flynn
Investor Relations
mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au
+61 416 068 733
