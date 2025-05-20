Nuclear Vision Limited Announces Appointment of New CEO

Vancouver, May 20, 2025 - Nuclear Vision Ltd. (CSE: NUKV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Derrick Dao as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective immediately. Concurrent with Mr. Dao's appointment, Mr. Allan Bezanson will step down as CEO and remain as Chair and Executive Director on the Board.

Mr. Dao is a seasoned executive with extensive international experience in the commodities sector including financing, M&A, and capital markets. He holds a B.Sc. in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering from the University of Calgary and is a Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Mr. Dao has held senior executive positions and advised multiple high-profile commodity transactions across Africa, MENA, Asia and North America. He has founded multiple high growth companies headquartered in Singapore and Canada and has held CEO roles in multiple public and private companies involved in uranium, gold, oil and gas and carbon. Mr. Dao has advised numerous high profile M&A transactions in Africa and the Middle East including Mining Lease divestments exceeding US$16 Billion in value. Previously, Mr. Dao was President and part of the founding team of King Tide Carbon which was acquired by Cel AI listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the new appointment, CEO Derrick Dao said,

"I am excited to join Nuclear Vision at such a pivotal time in the uranium cycle. With a dominant land position in Botswana's Karoo Basin and a clear strategy to unlock basin-scale potential, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for shareholders. Our focus is on disciplined exploration, strategic targeting, and leveraging Botswana's stable, mining-friendly environment to accelerate the path to discovery. I look forward to working with the world class team we have assembled at Nuclear Vision and working towards our mission of becoming the world's next global uranium company."

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec. The Company also holds the UA92 uranium project, consisting of 7 prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,828km2 located in central Botswana.

Nuclear Vision Limited

Derrick Dao, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@nuclearvisionltd.com

