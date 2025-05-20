Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

20.05.2025  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2025 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of Votes
FOR		 Number of Votes
AGAINST		 Percentage of Votes
FOR
John E.F. Armstrong 269,311,169 463,658 99.83%
Jeane L. Hull 267,462,977 2,311,850 99.14%
Carin S. Knickel 266,632,961 3,141,866 98.84%
Peter Kukielski 269,304,180 470,647 99.83%
George E. Lafond 269,233,637 541,190 99.80%
Stephen A. Lang 268,897,230 877,597 99.68%
Colin Osborne 265,834,123 3,940,703 98.54%
Paula C. Rogers 266,716,907 3,057,919 98.87%
David S. Smith 269,234,542 540,285 99.80%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Analysis and External Communications
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0DPL4
CA4436281022
Unternehmenswebsite
Kupfer
AuCoCuMoAgZn
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap