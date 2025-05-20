Latin Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.33 Million

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2025 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,330,499.94, through the issuance of 12,095,454 units (each a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.11 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Latin Metals (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Financing. If the volume-weighted average price of the Company's Shares is greater than or equal to $0.30 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing written notice to the holder, in which case the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such notice.

In connection with the closing of the Financing, the Company paid finders fees on a portion of the Financing to Leede Financial Inc. consisting of a $37,870 cash commission and 344,272 finder's warrants, and to Haywood Financial Inc. consisting of a $3,850 cash commission and 35,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.11 per Share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Financing. All securities issued by the Company pursuant to the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in Canada.

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to fund exploration, generative work, and for general working capital. The closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

Recent and Upcoming Conferences

Latin Metals recently presented and met with investors at two European investor events:

121 Mining Investment Conference - London (May 12-13, 2025)

Deutsche Goldmesse - Frankfurt (May 16-17, 2025)

Upcoming investor conferences include:

The Mining Event - Quebec City (June 3-5, 2025)

The Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing 2025 - Florida (July 7-11, 2025)

These events provide key opportunities to showcase Latin Metals' progress and introduce its high-quality portfolio to new strategic and institutional audiences.

