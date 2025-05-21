Midnight Sun Announces Exploration Progress at Solwezi

Vancouver, May 21, 2025 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") presents a progress update regarding the previously announced 2025 phase one exploration campaign. Work is underway on all three key targets and is expected to continue across several phases throughout the work season to rapidly advance the Company's Solwezi Project in Zambia.

Update summaries provided for each target, with detailed description provided below:

Dumbwa: Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarization ("IP") Survey is ~30% complete.

Kazhiba: Diamond drill contractor engaged, drill pads currently being cleared and prepared. Drilling at the Kazhiba Target 2 sulphide target is expected to begin May 26th.

Mitu: Partial Ionic Leach Survey is ~46% complete.

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, states: "We recently announced the commencement of our exploration program, designed and led by our Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Kevin Bonel. This campaign aims to advance all three of our key target areas from conceptual or early-stage discovery to well-defined assets worthy of significant development investment-within just a few months.

"We believe these targets have the potential to evolve into world-class copper discoveries. Dr. Bonel's approach is disciplined, methodical, and proven - the same strategy he successfully applied at Barrick's Lumwana Mine, transforming it from a Tier 2 asset into Zambia's latest Tier 1 copper projecti.

"This marks the first time our targets are being explored with such a rigorous and comprehensive methodology. We are confident in the potential of our assets, and with this program underway we are firmly positioned to demonstrate our commitment to unlocking significant value and delivering transformative discoveries."

Dumbwa Program Progress

Following comprehensive geological mapping and site preparation over the 20-kilometre strike length of the Dumbwa copper-in-soil anomaly, 24 of the 34 planned geophysical lines have been cleared, mapped, and prepared for surveying. Dipole-dipole IP has been completed on ten lines.

This survey is designed to generate a detailed subsurface profile, including dip direction, depth of the targeted geology, and the relationship between surface geochemical anomalies and potential sulphide copper mineralization at depth. The data generated from the IP survey will guide highly targeted drilling with the program expected to commence shortly after IP results are received.

Kazhiba Program Progress

Site access and drill pad preparation are completed at Kazhiba in advance of the sulphide drill program. Baba Drilling and Exploration Co. has been contracted to carry out diamond drilling on the "Kazhiba Target 2" sulphide copper target. Drilling is expected to start on or around May 26th. Six to eight diamond drill holes totalling approximately 1,000 metres are planned on the recently identified ~four-kilometre by two-kilometre Kazhiba sulphide copper target. This target is characterized by a significantly elevated copper signature in Partial Ionic Leach testing, a strong VTEM geophysical anomaly, and high chargeability/low resistivity responses from IP geophysics. The target also coincides with a subtle traditional geochemical response, and is situated in geology consistent with most deposits within the Zambian Copperbelt. The Company believes that the correlation of key characteristics may represent the potential sulphide source of the transported oxide material discovered on the Kazhiba License and is a strong target for the discovery of a copper mineralised stratigraphic unit.

The Company's planned reverse circulation ("RC") drill program on the Kazhiba oxide copper targets is scheduled to begin following the completion of the current Partial Ionic Leach sampling program at Mitu

The oxide drill plan includes approximately 4,000 metres of shallow RC drilling on near-surface oxide copper targets. This includes 20-25 holes targeting the north-northeast extension of the previously delineated high-grade transported oxide copper blanket, as well as approximately 125 holes testing the three new targets identified by previously completed Partial Ionic Leach sampling.

Mitu Program Progress

At Mitu, an extensive Partial Ionic Leach sampling program is underway to test the entire Mitu Trend along the western flank of the Solwezi Dome.

The Company plans to collect approximately 1,800 samples at Mitu for Partial Ionic Leach analysis. The sampling program is progressing quickly, with ~46% of the sampling completed to-date. Sampling is expected to conclude in two weeks' time.

The results of this program will drive a follow up IP survey to identify potential mineralized zones and prioritize targets for drilling. Previous work in the Mitu area identified a stratigraphic sulphide unit with drill results including 11.6 metres of 3.44% copper and 11.5 metres of 1.41% copper. Follow up targeting of this sulphide mineralization is planned using phased methodology of Partial Ionic Leach soil sampling, followed by dipole-dipole IP survey, and diamond drilling.

Given that Mitu has similar regolith to Kazhiba, which is generally unresponsive to traditional geochemical analysis, and given the positive results generated using Partial Ionic Leach sampling at Kazhiba, this technology is expected to more effectively identify and track further copper targets along the Mitu trend for the follow up described above.

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

