Aclara Joins Safe To Bolster Supply Chains of Critical Minerals in the United States

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 - Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has become a partner of Securing American's Future Energy ("SAFE"), a nonpartisan organization dedicated to shaping policies that foster the growth and security of critical mineral and metal supply chains essential for United States economic and national security.

SAFE collaborates with its Energy Security Leadership Council, which is a coalition of former 4-star admirals and generals and Fortune 500 CEOs, to promote secure, resilient, and responsible energy solutions. Additionally, SAFE's Center for Critical Minerals Strategy (the "Minerals Center") is dedicated to securing all aspects of supply chains for critical minerals, including rare earth elements, to help ensure the national and economic security of the United States and its allies. The Minerals Center is the sole non-governmental organization partner of the State Department for private sector engagement in the Minerals Investment Network.

Ramon Barúa, Aclara's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to join SAFE to play an active role in shaping the policies that will help drive the future of critical minerals and the establishment of an independent, resilient supply chain of rare earths. The work that SAFE leads through its various initiatives aligns with Aclara's objective of building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets."

Abigail Hunter, Executive Director of the Center for Critical Minerals Strategy, commented: "We are delighted to have Aclara partner with SAFE. Aclara is a leader in the rare earths' space, and we believe their deep understanding of the rare earths market and the policy issues involved in securing these critical minerals for the United States and its allies will greatly contribute to SAFE's mission."

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP S.A., is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the Company's involvement with SAFE and future policies that could affect the production, processing and supply of critical minerals, including rare earths. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic risks in Chile and Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; cost of compliance with applicable environmental regulations; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and startup of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Project. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 20, 2025, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

