Westwater Resources Announces Investor Conference Call on May 27, 2025

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced its next investor conference call will be held on May 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Management plans to discuss progress at its Kellyton Graphite Plant, customer engagement and progress on the syndication of a secured debt financing.

Live Conference Call

1-833-752-3988 (USA and Canada)

1-647-849-3183 (International)

Conference ID: Westwater Resources, Inc Conference Call

Webcast: westwaterresources.net/investors/presentations-events/

Conference Call Replay

1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)

1-412-317-0088 (International)

Access Code: 5266049

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology company, is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the largest and most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States and located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "progress" and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: the construction of the Kellyton Graphite Plant, the Coosa graphite deposit, and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with both of them, plans regarding customer engagement, and progress on the syndication of the secured debt financing for the Kellyton Graphite Plant. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent securities filings.

