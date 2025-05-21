Hecla Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

"Throughout Hecla's storied history, we have distinguished ourselves not only as a preeminent silver producer but as a pioneer in sustainable mining practices," said Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO of Hecla Mining Company. "In 2024, we demonstrated that responsible mining goes hand-in-hand with financial and operational success, achieving our second-highest silver production while maintaining high environmental standards. Our sustainability work, from wildlife protection and environmental monitoring to supporting local communities, is essential to producing the silver that the world needs to power our future. With unwavering commitment to excellence and guided by our values, we continue to create long-term value for all our stakeholders."

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Over $1 billion direct economic impact to local communities

Over 40 thousand hours of safety & health training hours

Women comprise 38% of our Board of Directors

38% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions from our 2019 baseline

Hecla's subsidiary, Elsa Reclamation and Development Company Ltd. (ERDC), will conduct its largest Yukon reclamation project in 2025, restoring historically mined areas for community benefit.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

Hecla prepared the Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and benchmarked its performance against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining standards and against relevant aspects of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Hecla also reported against the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) framework for its Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, Canada.

The full 2024 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and GRI, SASB, TCFD, and TSM content indices, can be accessed on Hecla's website here.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

