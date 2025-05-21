Anteros Metals Inc. Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold Targets at the Strickland VMS Property

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from recent assessment work at its 100% owned Strickland VMS Property ("Strickland" or the "Property") in southwestern Newfoundland. The work focused on the digitization and interpretation of multi-element geochemical data from historic trenching, advancing drill targeting efforts on this underexplored polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system.

Prior to its public listing, Anteros commissioned the compilation, digitization, and 3D geological modelling of the Strickland VMS system in 2023 and 2024. This foundational work established a strong understanding of Property's geology, alteration, and structure, and enhanced the understanding of multiple mineralized zones along a 1.4 kilometre trend (Figure 1). Since going public, Anteros has advanced the project through targeted follow-up, focusing on geochemical vectoring and priority zone refinement. The 2025 program confirmed compelling indicators of feeder-style alteration and mineralization in underexplored zones and highlighted several new high-priority exploration targets.

Mineralization Highlights:

Feeder-style alteration and mineralization confirmed: Compilation of 95 multi-element assays from 2012 trenching, integrated with historical drill data in 3D models, is helping to vector toward the potential VMS core and optimize future drill targeting.

Copper Zone: Now a high-priority target, with historical trench sampling returning up to 3.7% Cu and 3.25 g/t Au over 1 metre (Cu-C1, Table 1), alongside elevated cobalt and intense alteration - features consistent with VMS feeder conduits.

Gold Zone: Historical trenching returned 1-metre intervals up to 3.2% Cu and 1.32 g/t Au (Au-C1, Table 1), with alteration and elemental ratios indicating proximity to a hydrothermal center. This zone has never been drill-tested.

Main Zone and Main Extension: Historical trench samples demonstrate elevated Pb-Zn-Ag over extended strike lengths, consistent with stratiform VMS-style mineralization.

Table 1: Select 2012 Historical Trench Intercepts1 from Key Mineralized Zones

TRENCH ID ZONE FR. (m) TO (m) INT. (m) Cu % Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Au-C1 Gold 1.20 6.40 5.20 0.84 0.35 0.10 75.6 0.77 including Gold 5.40 6.40 1.00 3.20 0.50 0.35 131.0 1.32 Cu-C0 Copper 0.00 19.00 19.00 0.62 0.11 0.41 7.3 0.14 including Copper 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.65 0.09 0.08 13.3 0.32 including Copper 4.00 5.00 1.00 4.20 0.16 0.20 33.4 0.79 including Copper 7.00 12.00 5.00 0.30 0.33 1.42 9.9 0.11 Cu-C1 Copper 1.00 6.00 5.00 1.91 0.05 0.03 26.6 1.83 including Copper 2.00 3.00 1.00 3.70 0.05 0.01 43.2 3.25 Cu-C2 Copper 4.00 10.00 6.00 0.38 0.27 0.28 13.4 0.74 Cu-C3 Copper 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.69 0.40 0.25 42.9 0.26 M-C1 Main 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.03 2.05 3.96 262.6 0.30 M-C2 Main 2.20 5.20 3.00 0.03 1.19 0.24 123.5 0.16 M-C3 Main 0.00 2.20 2.20 0.04 1.93 0.13 452.9 0.31 MX-C1 Main Extension 0.00 3.75 3.75 0.10 2.10 3.86 152.2 0.06 MX-C2 Main Extension 0.00 1.40 1.40 0.11 5.14 8.95 311.6 0.40

1Trench intercepts are historic and may not be representative of true width





Figure 1: Property Location, Geology, and Mineralized Zones



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/252765_5c0e3cf3b422294e_002full.jpg

"The presence of multiple, mineralized zones along an over 1 kilometre trend indicates a significant VMS system," said Trumbull Fisher, Anteros CEO. "Specifically, the underexplored feeder-style alteration and high-grade gold-copper intervals of the Copper and Gold Zones have emerged as immediate exploration priorities."

Next Steps

Building on the promising results to date, Anteros is planning a focused exploration program that includes:

Field verification of historical trench and drill collar locations to validate spatial accuracy

Integration of additional multi-element geochemistry into 3D models to refine and prioritize drill targets

Hyperspectral and induced polarization ("IP") surveying to image alteration halos and sulphide concentrations at depth

Diamond drilling of the Copper and Gold Zones, which remain largely untested despite returning high-grade trench results

About The Property

Strickland is held 100% by Anteros and is located approximately 85 kilometres south of Stephenville, within the Exploits Subzone of the prolific Dunnage Zone in central Newfoundland - an area renowned for hosting world-class VMS deposits. The Property hosts seven documented zones of copper ("Cu"), lead ("Pb"), zinc ("Zn"), silver ("Ag"), gold ("Au") mineralization along a 1.4 kilometre trend.

Mineralization at Strickland is interpreted to represent a bimodal-felsic (Kuroko-type) VMS system. Documented sulphide mineralization includes sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena, and pyrite in high-grade polymetallic horizons-positioning the Property within the scope of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy.

In 1981, D.R. Prince of Falconbridge Nickel Mines Ltd. reported the following historical mineral inventories:

260,000 tonnes at 195 g/t Ag and 5.25% combined Pb and Zn at the Main Zone,

15,000 tonnes at 480 g/t Ag and 2% combined Pb+Zn at the Silver Hill Zone, and

750,000 tonnes at 2% combined Pb+Zn at the Main Extension Zone

(Source: Falconbridge Nickel Mines Ltd., Internal Report, Geofile #011O/16/0139)

These estimates are considered historical in nature and were not prepared using current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources, and Anteros is not treating them as current mineral resources. The Company considers these estimates relevant to the extent that they indicate the presence of significant mineralization and support continued exploration.

The reliability of the estimates is uncertain due to the age of the data, incomplete documentation of estimation methods, and the lack of modern QA/QC protocols. The original report does not provide specific cut-off grades, metal price assumptions, or a description of the estimation methodology. To verify or upgrade these estimates to current standards, Anteros would need to complete field validation of historic trench and drill collar locations, resample archived or in situ material using modern analytical methods, apply current QA/QC protocols, and complete a compliant geological model that supports estimation in accordance with CIM Definition Standards.

Since acquiring the Property in March 2022, Anteros has completed comprehensive digital compilation and geological modelling of historical data including airborne and ground geophysics, geological mapping, geochemistry, and over 7,000 metres of historical drilling and trenching.

More at www.anterosmetals.com/strickland.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company applying data science and geological expertise to identify and advance critical mineral opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

