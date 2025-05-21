Hercules Metals Commences 2025 Drilling Program at the Hercules Project

Toronto, May 21, 2025 - Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) ("Hercules" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2025 drilling campaign is now underway at the Hercules Project in western Idaho (the "Property"). Two core drilling rigs are currently operating, with mobilization of a 3rd core drilling rig underway.

The first two core rigs were mobilized to site by Dorado Drilling USA ("Dorado"). Certain border-related delays affected a planned earlier mobilization date. To regain momentum and keep the 2025 meterage target on track at a similar projected cost per meter, the Company has elected to add a third core rig from Scout Drilling LLC of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho ("Scout Drilling"). Scout Drilling successfully completed nine holes to target depth at the Property in 2023 and brings valuable familiarity with the project's logistics and local ground conditions.

The Company is also evaluating bids to potentially add a reverse circulation ("RC") rig to further accelerate progress by drilling pre-collars through the Jurassic cover sequence.

Highlights

Three core rigs now on site to begin executing on the Company's fully funded 2025 drill program, targeting a minimum of 12,000 metres across multiple high-priority zones.

Two Dorado drill rigs are actively operating, with mobilization of an additional rig from Scout Drilling underway.

Initial planned holes are designed to test and potentially validate an important new 3D geological model of the recently discovered Leviathan porphyry system.

Initial drill holes are oriented northwest, aiming to drill across the interpreted southeast dipping system, targeting the full mineralization profile, starting from the distal pyrite halo, through the copper-molybdenum shell, and into the central Leviathan porphyry intrusion, providing better understanding of the true-widths of the main components of the system.

If successful, drilling will shift to expanding the known limits of the Leviathan system, first by filling gaps left by previous subparallel (southeast-oriented) drilling, followed by step-out drilling to the northeast and southwest to test for continuity along strike.

Chargeability shows a strong correlation with the newly modelled mineralization, which to date has been tested along only 1.6 km of the anomaly's total 4 km strike length.

Drilling in the northeast extension will target increasing thicknesses of hypogene enrichment, interpreted to have undergone rotation to the northeast toward the Grade Creek Zone.

Drilling in the southwest extension will target increasingly favourable limestone and iron-rich host rock stratigraphy, along modelled intersections with porphyry intrusions.

Drilling will also test for additional porphyry centers within two untested zones on the Property: Eastern Block - Building on near surface results in HER-24-20, drilling will step-out towards parallel striking zones of strongly anomalous soil and rock chip samples, including skarn-altered limestone containing narrow lenses of massive chalcopyrite. Western Deeps - A wildcat drill hole is planned to target a deep-seated, parallel-striking high-amplitude chargeability anomaly to the west of Leviathan, interpreted to potentially represent a large block of structurally down-dropped mineralization.



The number of holes and depths will be determined based on visual mineralization encountered during drilling.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of the Company, commented, "We are excited to kick off the 2025 program with a far better understanding of the Leviathan porphyry system than we had previously in 2024, thanks to our technical teams' completion of the maiden 3D model over the winter.

Targeting in 2024 focused on testing a range of geophysical and geochemical anomalies to better understand the position of the 2023 discovery holes within the broader system. This drilling explored multiple zones from various orientations and, importantly, utilized oriented core. The resulting data enabled the team to build a robust 3D geological model that highlights the system's key components and how they appear to connect and extend beneath cover.

We are now positioned to systematically test this new interpretation of a large southeast-dipping system using northwest-oriented drill fences, allowing for a more disciplined and targeted approach than was previously possible.

In response to the initial border-related delays, we acted quickly to secure an additional core rig and are also taking steps to potentially secure an RC rig for pre-collars. Together, we anticipate these additions will help keep us on track to achieve our 2025 target without increasing our projected cost per meter. We look forward to providing further updates as the 2025 program advances."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Dillon Hume, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Hume is a "Qualified Person" for Hercules Metals within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the region to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Gold.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to build on its proven track record which includes the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.

