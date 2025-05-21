Coppernico Reports Significant Surface Channel Sampling Results at Tipicancha Epithermal-Porphyry Target

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2025 - Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce initial surface channel sampling results from the Tipicancha target, a large-scale epithermal system with potential for a porphyry source at depth. Notable results include 22 metres ("m") of 0.65% copper ("Cu") and 0.77 g/t silver ("Ag") including 10 m of 1.14% Cu and 0.20 g/t Ag; true widths unknown (Table 1). These results further demonstrate the mineral potential of Coppernico's consolidated land position as the Company advances a growing pipeline of high-quality exploration targets.

Recent geological mapping and systematic rock sampling have extended the alteration footprint at Tipicancha by 500 m, now measuring approximately 2 kilometres by 400 m (Figures 1 and 2). The system displays classic epithermal-style alteration and geochemistry, with potential links to a subsurface porphyry intrusion. Ongoing fieldwork continues to extend and refine key alteration and mineralization features, including a semi-continuous pyrite horizon.



Figure 1: A) General geologic map of the Tipicancha target. B) Quartz-kaolinite altered volcanics with ferricrete ledges and subcrops of pyrite. C) Massive pyrite with copper-rich sulfates. D) Native sulfur and copper-rich sulfates coating unconsolidated sediments. E) Pyrite with chalcocite rims.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, stated, "As we continue to actively explore the extensive and highly prospective land position of our Sombrero Project, we are identifying new compelling targets like Tipicancha. This target is expected to be included in the permitted areas of our Phase 2 drilling program, for which the permit application is underway. Further exploration across Tipicancha and additional areas is ongoing as we advance our growing pipeline of robust copper and precious metals exploration targets."



Figure 2: Interpreted Geochemical and Alteration mineral assemblage maps at Tipicancha.



Figure 3: Interpreted geologic map showing location of channel samples at Tipicancha

Table 1. Tipicancha Channel Sampling Highlights

Channel Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu % Ag (g/t) 25SRT-054

34.00 40.00 6.00 0.15 0.08 62.00 84.00 22.00 0.65 0.77

incl. 64.00 74.00 10.00 1.14 0.20 25SRT-060 0.00 34.00 34.00 0.42 4.00 25SRT-061 0.00 10.00 10.00 0.29 0.25 Length weighted assay composites. True thickness unknown at time of reporting. No more than 6 m internal dilution (reported values below 0.1% Cu). Minimum reporting length of 6 m.







In addition to expanding the Tipicancha alteration and pyrite footprint, Coppernico geologists completed a surface channel sampling program over a 200 m by 200 m area (Figure 3), to define the geochemical character of the pyritic horizon. Channels were completed where outcrops were available and oriented to maximize sample continuity, as the horizon currently shows no preferred orientation. Most samples returned trace to anomalous concentrations of precious metals and copper (Table 1). The sampling results notably also demonstrated elevated values of pathfinder elements such as, molybdenum (Mo), arsenic (As), antimony (Sb) and tin (Sn), typical of the deeper levels of epithermal systems. This suggests that the current surface exposure may represent a transition zone from an epithermal to a porphyry environment consistent with porphyry copper systems1,2 (Figure 4). Copper mineralization within the pyrite horizon is primarily hosted in secondary copper sulfide minerals. Further work is ongoing to determine the dimensions of the pyrite body, and refine the interpretation of the geochemical zonation, and structural and lithologic controls.

Tim Kingsley, VP Exploration, commented, "At Tipicancha we are mapping zonation in an oxidized and leached lithocap environment. Alteration and geochemistry continue to define a vertical transition zone from epithermal to porphyry system with potential to find precious metal-bearing lode structures at depth. The high copper values at this level of the system are significant and demonstrate the potential for more extensive porphyry-related copper mineralization. Tipicancha highlights the presence of multiple mineralization events within the Company's large land package and the significant exploration potential on the property, which the Company is beginning to reveal with a growing pipeline of targets."



Figure 4: Generalized alteration-mineralization zoning pattern for telescoped porphyry copper deposits modified from Sillitoe, 20101 and Hedenquist and Arribas, 20222

Importantly, Tipicancha represents a younger and potentially porphyry-epithermal related system compared to the nearby Eocene-aged porphyry-skarn deposits at Ccascabamba, Nioc, and Good Lucky. The alteration and porphyritic dikes at Tipicancha cut through younger volcanic rocks, the same rock units that lie above known skarn mineralization elsewhere on the property.

Tipicancha is located within the Huancasancos community, where Coppernico has an active surface access agreement. The Company is working toward a permit to expand the current drill area, increase the number of drill holes to around 200, and provide for more drill rigs. These latest findings further support advancing Tipicancha as an additional target for the Phase 2 drill program and highlight the strong potential of Coppernico's portfolio of copper-gold discovery opportunities.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's VP of Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

Quality Control

Analytical samples were taken by chisel and hammer in continuous horizontal lines, typically samples were composited over up to 5 metre lengths per sample, however this may be reduced to 0.5 metres where lithological or significant mineralogical changes were observed in order to accurately reflect the apparent width of mineralisation. Typical sample weights were 1 kg per metre. Samples were collected in cotton bags and given a unique reference number. Approximately 2-3kg of material was collected for analysis and sent to the ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. Preparation included crushing the sample to 90% < 2mm and pulverizing 1,000 g of crushed material to better than 95% < 106 microns. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element using four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm Cu, or 10,000 ppm Zn the assays were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (Cu-OG62). QA/QC programs for 2025 channel samples using internal standard samples, blanks, and duplicates, lab duplicates, lab standards, and lab blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares (1,020 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR" and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CPPMF". More information about the Company can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's drill plans, the interpretation of assay results, identifying targets for future exploration, the potential of the mineralization, the progress and approval of permits, the potential expansion of the mineralization beyond currently permitted areas, and the temporary suspension of drilling and its anticipated resumption. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this new release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

1 Richard H. Sillitoe (2010); Porphyry Copper Systems. Economic Geology, v. 105, pp. 3-41

2 Jeffrey W. Hedenquist, Antonio Arribas (2022); Exploration Implications of Multiple Formation Environments of Advanced Argillic Minerals. Economic Geology, v. 117, no. 3, pp. 609-643

