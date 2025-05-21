Cupani Metals Corp.: USA Listing, Private Placement, Copper Nickel Project Assessment

Cupani Metals Corp. ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) is pleased to update investors on three items.USA OTCQB TradingThe common shares of Cupani Metals Corp. are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the stock symbol "CUPIF." The first day of trading on the OTCQB was May 20, 2025. OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CUPIF/quote. The posting of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB is an initial step for the Company to expand its shareholder base beyond Canada. The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CUPA."Private Placement UpdateOn May 16, 2025, the Company launched an equity raise via a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"), to raise proceeds to fund drilling and exploration at its Blue Lake/Retty Lake exploration project. The 16 May press release with full details of the Financing is available HERE. Management of the Company will host a webinar to answer questions about the Financing at 3pm EST on Thursday May 22, 2025. The webinar page is HERE and will be available for replay. The Financing is being offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws including the existing shareholder exemption.

The common (or hard dollar) unit subscription agreement HERE. The subscription agreement for tax advantaged flow-through units can be completed online HERE.



2024 Exploration Report

On 13 May 2025 Cupani Metals filed its 2024 exploration work final report with the Quebec government. Company management has already placed the report on CUPANImetals.com for investors to further their understanding of the exploration opportunity Cupani has in front of it. The Report is 203 pages and available HERE.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

