ARYA RESOURCES LTD. (RBZ) Arya Expands Exploration Portfolio With 38,926-Acre Strategic Gold Claims Acquisition Adjacent to Ramp Gold Discovery in Saskatchewan, Canada

Vancouver, May 21, 2025 - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 100% interest in a highly prospective claim block directly adjacent to the northeast of Ramp Metals' property in the Rottenstone Domain, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Transaction Highlights:

Strategic Land Position: The acquisition includes 38,926 acres (15,753 hectares) strategically located to capture the up-dip projection of the geological unit that hosts Ramp Metals' 2024 gold discovery.

First-Mover Advantage: The claims are the first ground staked immediately contiguous to Ramp Metals following their announcement in June 2024-nearly 800,000 hectares have since been staked in what has become the province's largest staking rush in recent history (See Claim Map).

Highly Prospective Geology: The Ramp East Claims encompass a large portion of the gold-bearing Quartz-Diorite unit-the same host rock where Ramp Metals made its discovery. This unit remains significantly underexplored, presenting a compelling opportunity for discovery-driven value creation.

Untapped Structural Target: The claims also include a major NE-SW trending deep-rooted structure-the Howard Lake Shear Zone-which has seen little to no historical gold exploration and may represent a high-potential structural corridor.

A New Frontier for Gold in the Rottenstone Domain

While early staking in the area focused on Paleoproterozoic ultramafic rocks targeting massive sulphides, it was ultimately the Quartz Diorite intrusive body that hosted gold mineralization at Ramp, according to Ramp Metals' Q3 2024 Presentation; there is strong evidence to suggest that this same unit may daylight within Arya's newly optioned Ramp East claim block.

This acquisition expands Arya's regional exploration footprint and complements the Company's Wedge Lake Gold Project, about 60 kilometers away, located in the prolific La Ronge Gold Belt-a belt historically known for multiple past-producing and active gold mines. The Company plans to drill the Wedge Lake soon. Arya is now positioned to test whether the Rottenstone Domain, long considered a base-metal district, can mirror the gold-rich nature of the La Ronge Belt to the west.

Transaction Terms

Arya will earn a 100% interest in the property by:

Paying $100,000 in cash over a 24-month period

Issuing 1.5 million shares over a 24-month period

Granting a 2.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty, of which 1.5% is purchasable at any time for $1.5 million





Claim Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9409/252911_claimmap.jpg

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a Qualified Person (QP) as per NI43-101 3.1, has approved the technical and scientific content of this release.

Disclaimer: The technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed.

About the Company

Arya Resources Ltd (TSXV: RBZ) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of precious metals and energy metals including Gold, Silver, Copper, Nickel and Cobalt in stable jurisdictions.

