Besra Gold Announces Resignation of Director

Melbourne, May 21, 2025 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") advises that it has received the resignation of Mr. Chang Loong Lee (Kenny Lee) as a Director of the Company.
Mr. Lee's resignation letter stated:
"After considerable reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as a Board member."
"This decision has not been made lightly. My time at Besra has been deeply meaningful, professionally rewarding, personally enriching and built on strong relationships with colleagues I respect greatly. I hold immense admiration for the vision and potential of this organisation and remain proud of what we have achieved during my tenure. It is best to make way for another Director who may strengthen the Board."
"Please be assured that I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will do everything necessary to hand over my responsibilities effectively."
Newly appointed Chair of Besra, Mr. David Potter, stated:
"Kenny's decision to step down from his executive role within the Company was not made lightly. It is a testament to his integrity that he made it independently and with the best interest of Besra's shareholders."
The Board sincerely thanks Mr. Lee for his service and commitment to Besra since his appointment as a Director of the Company in September 2023.
Following the resignation of Mr. Lee, the Board of Besra comprises the following:
David Potter - Non-Executive Chair of the Company
Jon Morda - Non-Executive Director
Sean Williamson - Non-Executive Director
Dato' Lim Khong Soon - Non-Executive Director
This announcement was authorised for release by Mr David Potter - Non-Executive Chair.
Michael Higginson, Company Secretary
N. America Contact: James Hamilton M +1-416-471-4494
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252912
