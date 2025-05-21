Vinland Lithium Inc. Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Thunder Bay, May 21, 2025 - Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD) (upon trading commencement) ("Vinland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that other than final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), all other conditions have been met for the listing of its common shares on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Resource Issuer. The common shares, upon final acceptance, will commence trading on the TSXV at the opening of market on Friday, May 23, 2025 under the symbol 'VLD'. There are 10,050,252 Vinland shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated May 20, 2025 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Vinland Lithium Inc.

Vinalnd Lithium Inc. is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VLD. Vinalnd holds 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland and is seeking additional opportunities in the lithium-cesium-tantalum space.

Vinland is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project which covers 60 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geochemical and geophysical targets present.

All initial drilling phases at the Killick Lithium Project to date have returned impressive results from multiple pegmatites including: 8.4m of 0.95% Li 2 O in GH-22-01 at the Kraken Dyke, 16.2m of 0.43% Li 2 O in GH-22-05 at the Kraken North Dyke, 20.82m of 0.60% Li 2 O incl. 5.5m of 1.16% Li 2 O in GH-22-15, and 8.37m of 0.91% Li 2 O in GH-22-08 at the East Dyke and 15.23m of 1.04% Li 2 O in GH-22-27 and 13.37m of 1.22% Li 2 O in GH-22-45 at the Killick Dyke. At the Hydra Cesium Dyke, initial channel sample results to 8.75% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 and 0.33% Rb 2 O over 1.2 meters including 13.57% Cs 2 0 and 0.32% Li 2 0 over 0.4m.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vinland Lithium Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

