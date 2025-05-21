American Lithium Mourns the Passing of Board Member Carsten Korch

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2025 - American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) announces with deep sorrow the passing of Carsten Korch, esteemed Independent Director and valued member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Korch joined the Board of Directors on October 3, 2022, bringing over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience across various sectors. Based in Peru, he helped to guide the Company's strategic initiatives, particularly in South America. His insights and leadership significantly contributed to the advancement of our projects and corporate governance.

"Carsten's dedication and visionary approach were invaluable to American Lithium," said Andrew Bowering, Chairman of American Lithium. "His passion for sustainable development and his commitment to excellence left a mark on our organization. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to work with him."

"Carsten was not only a colleague but also a dear friend," added Alex Tsakumis, Interim CEO of American Lithium. "His commitment to our mission and his guidance were instrumental in shaping our company's direction. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward."

Beyond his role at American Lithium, Mr. Korch was a respected figure in the business community, known for his innovative ventures and contributions to economic development in Peru. His legacy includes not only his professional achievements but also his mentorship and philanthropic efforts that inspired many.

The Board of Directors and the entire American Lithium team extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Korch's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

American Lithium is developing two of the world's largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada, the Falchani hard rock lithium project and the Macusani uranium deposit, both in southern Peru. All three projects have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

