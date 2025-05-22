Giant Mining Announces Listing of Warrants on the CSE

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list, as a supplemental listing on the CSE, an aggregate of 6,375,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company issued in connection with the first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement of units, which completed on January 14, 2025 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "BFG.WT.B" at the open of the markets on May 22, 2025.

The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") entered into between the Company and Endeavour Trust Company. In accordance with, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Warrant Indenture, each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") upon payment of the exercise price of $0.25 per December Warrant Share prior to January 14, 2026

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

David Greenway

David C. Greenway President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

www.giantminingcorp.com

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated listing of the Warrants on the CSE. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

