Independence Gold Intersects Copper, Silver and Base Metals at Ootsa Target, 3Ts Project, BC

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to report the results of its first-ever diamond drill program at the Ootsa copper-silver target within the Company's 100%-owned 3Ts Project, located in central British Columbia. A total of five holes were completed, reaching a maximum depth of 427 metres ("m"), and spanning approximately 800 m of strike length. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 ha in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

All five holes at Ootsa intersected hydrothermal breccias and altered Jurassic rhyolites, with widespread disseminated and vein-hosted copper and silver mineralization-a style unique to the Ootsa Ridge area. The mineralization appears structurally controlled, occurring within arcuate-shaped fault systems, and includes bornite and chalcopyrite, with associated lead and zinc in select intervals.

Highlights from the program include:

Hole 3TS-25-15: 5.49 metres averaging 55.74 g/t silver, 0.95% copper, 0.26% lead and 0.56% zinc

Hole 3TS-25-14: 17.20 metres averaging 3.20 g/t silver, 0.20% lead and 0.22% zinc





Figure 1: Bornite and chalcopyrite hosted in crackle-brecciated rhyolite at a depth of 326.2m (3TS-25-15)

"These results represent a new style of mineralization for the 3Ts project," commented Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold. "The Ootsa target has returned strong copper and silver grades over meaningful widths, with associated pathfinder elements including lead, and zinc. We firmly believe Ootsa represents a significant critical minerals opportunity that remains open along strike for several kilometres. The mineralogy and structural setting suggest a robust hydrothermal system, and we are excited to continue advancing this target during the summer exploration program."

Advanced mineralogical studies are currently underway with BaseMet Labs (Kamloops, BC) to characterize the host phases of copper, silver, lead and zinc mineralization, and to refine the exploration model for future drill targeting. Drilling to date has been limited to the Ootsa Ridge, a localized expression within a much larger structural corridor; the mineralized system remains open in all directions.





Figure 2: Ootsa 2025 drill hole locations

Hole Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Silver

(g/t) Copper (%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%)

3TS-25-14

and

and

and

including

and

including

and including 30.43 31.20 0.77 3.90 0.14 - 0.17 38.20 39.67 1.47 1.36 - 0.28 0.31 135.00 136.00 1.00 5.00 - - - 242.00 259.20 17.20 3.20 - 0.20 0.22 248.09 248.70 0.61 13.11 - 1.06 1.89 261.00 266.50 5.50 7.45 - 0.31 0.75 262.55 263.00 0.45 20.00 - 0.92 2.20 263.30 263.60 0.30 76.67 - 3.11 7.77

3TS-25-15

and

and

and

and

and

and

and

including

and

and 95.00 96.00 1.00 6.00 - - - 140.56 142.55 1.99 7.54 0.19 - - 174.30 176.40 2.10 - - 0.13 0.12 224.00 225.00 1.00 11.00 0.21 - - 228.00 230.00 2.00 11.00 0.15 - - 232.00 233.95 1.95 9.74 0.22 - - 320.56 321.60 1.04 20.19 0.11 - - 322.26 327.75 5.49 55.74 0.95 0.26 0.56 322.26 323.18 1.86 144.09 2.13 0.63 1.49 337.70 338.25 0.55 14.55 1.14 - - 3TS-25-16

and 19.00 27.00 8.00 6.00 - - 0.22 36.71 39.00 2.29 12.23 - - 0.10 3TS-25-17 368.00 369.00 1.00 16.00 0.23 - - 3TS-25-18

and

including 163.05 163.50 0.45 13.33 - - - 243.00 245.93 2.93 6.14 - 0.20 0.11 245.16 245.93 0.77 11.69 - 0.43 0.28

Table 1: Ootsa target drill hole results

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is independent of the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Meterage 3TS-25-14 Ootsa 365804 5877551 1160 220 50 402 3TS-25-15 Ootsa 365804 5877551 1160 40 50 351 3TS-25-16 Ootsa 365880 5877427 1144 220 50 327 3TS-25-17 Ootsa 366170 5877125 1094 210 45 427 3TS-25-18 Ootsa 365555 5877310 1135 40 50 350

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

