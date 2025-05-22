XXIX Defines New Area of Economic Potential at Saddle Zone

Highlights:

XXIX defines robust cylindrical body of mineralization extending over 80 metres at Saddle zone.

Notable intersections including 1.21% CuEq over 9.9 metres; 0.62% CuEq over 12.0 metres.

Will deepen the existing pit shell in the Saddle Zone area.

Mineralization is continuous across 140 metres of strike length and reaching up to 190 metres in vertical depth.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Opemiska is expected to be published soon.

Toronto, May 22, 2025 - XXIX Metal Corp.‎. (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified a new area of resource potential within the Saddle Zone at its Opemiska Copper Project, located in Quebec. The latest drill program has outlined the newly interpreted Saddle Zone, which spans approximately 140 metres in strike length and up to 190 metres in vertical extent.

Saddle Mineralization

The Saddle Zone's primary area of interest represents a robust cylindrical body of mineralization extending over 80 metres at the intersection of the two northwest-trending late-stage structures. This zone has the potential to deepen the existing inferred pit shell in the Saddle Zone area. This new zone will be evaluated for inclusion in XXIX's forthcoming updated resource estimate.

Geometry and Continuity

Drilling confirms the continuity of mineralization across 140 metres of strike length and up to 190 metres in vertical depth. Grades and thicknesses are strongest at the western end of the zone and increase at depth

Structural Interpretation

The Saddle Zone is interpreted to be displaced and duplicated by two northwest-trending late-stage faults (Saddle 1 and Saddle 2 faults), creating two parallel mineralized zones on either side of the faults.

"The presence of this large, well-mineralized cylindrical body offers the potential for near-term resource growth and a broader, deeper pit shell in the Saddle zone. This is exactly the type of upside we were hoping for as we continue to define the Saddle Zone," said Guy Le Bel, CEO of XXIX Metal Corp.

Table 1 - Highlighted Drill Intercepts in the Saddle Zone

(Selected results showing grade, width, and depth distribution)

Hole From Length (m) CuEq % Cu % Au g/t OPM-25-283 120.8 9.9 1.21 1.18 0.046 OPM-25-285 165.0 12.0 0.62 0.60 0.034 OPM-25-286 147.0 3.5 0.36 0.35 0.023 OPM-25-287 186.0 25.5 0.36 0.35 0.02 OPM-25-288 172.5 1.5 0.21 0.20 0.021 OPM-25-290 60.0 9.0 0.22 0.20 0.035 OPM-25-291 46.5 3.0 0.39 0.37 0.039 OPM-25-292 31.5 3.0 0.44 0.35 0.161

Table 2 - Supplementary Intercepts in Saddle 1 and Saddle 2 Fault Zones

(Confirms structural complexity and supports new geological model)

Hole From Length (m) CuEq % Cu % Au g/t OPM-25-284 108.0 21.0 0.72 0.66 0.1 Including 108.0 7.0 0.53 0.43 0.166 and 124.1 4.9 2.23 2.13 0.174 OPM-25-293 19.5 45.0 1.17 0.99 0.308 and 70.5 7.5 0.49 0.47 0.036 OPM-25-294 23.7 57.3 0.95 0.87 0.139 Including 23.7 30.3 1.93 1.64 0.498 and 69.0 12.0 0.50 0.41 0.147 OPM-25-295 57.9 0.5 0.70 0.53 0.301

Holes OPM-25-293 and OPM-25-294 (reported in NR date of April 10) display two distinct mineralized intervals, consistent with XXIX's structural interpretation of the fault-related displacement model. These twin zones significantly increase overall mineralized widths and suggest further potential at depth. Hole OPM-25-295, located north of the Saddle Zone, intercepted anomalous gold values-an indicator often associated with the late northwest faults.

Next Steps

XXIX will continue to refine the geological model of the Saddle Zone in preparation for Opemiska's resource update. Further drilling is planned to confirm the down-dip continuity and lateral extent of the Saddle zone and its potential contribution to Opemiska's economics.

‎About XXIX Metal Corp‎.

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, Canada's highest-grade copper resource, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. The Thierry Project hosts two past-producing open pits that transitioned to underground mining-producing 5.8Mt @ 1.13% Cu, 0.14% Ni between 1976 - 1982 by UMEX Inc. (see QC Copper news release of 1 October, 2024; see note below regarding historical mineral resources estimates). Infrastructure at Thierry include all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

