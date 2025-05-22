Brazil Potash Announces Completion of Site Preparation Work at Future Port Terminal for Autazes Project

MANAUS, May 22, 2025 - Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, announces the completion of site preparation work at the future port terminal for the Autazes Project.

The site preparation work covered critical ground preparation activities to ensure smooth transportation and materials management required to advance the project.

"The completion of site preparation for the port terminal at the Autazes Project is another key milestone showcasing our comprehensive and assertive approach toward providing a new domestic potash source for the Brazilian agricultural market," said Matt Simpson, Brazil Potash CEO. "The Autazes potash deposits' strategic location only 5 miles from the Madeira River will allow for the easy transportation of potash from our deposits down the river to the Brazilian farmers who will need this important fertilizer as Brazil's agricultural exports become ever more important to global food security."

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2024, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash's management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash's production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the site preparation work at the port terminal, the status of the Company's project, government regulation and environmental regulation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

