Eagle Plains Mobilizes Crews for 2025 Field Season

CRANBROOK, May 22, 2025 - Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has mobilized two field crews to central BC to commence the first phase of 2025 work programs. Eagle Plains anticipates fieldwork on a minimum of 23 projects in 2025, funded by approximately $400,000 from Eagle Plains, with an additional $1.2M forecast to be funded by option partners.

The 2025 work will be managed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC. All of the projects are owned 100% by Eagle Plains with some of the projects subject to underlying Net Smelter Royalty Agreements in favour of third parties, including Eagle Royalties Ltd.

See 2025 Field Season Project Schedule here

All of the early summer work will be exclusively on British Columbia projects, with later season exploration split between BC and Saskatchewan. Most of the May-June field programs will focus on evaluating alkalic porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold targets hosted in the prolific Quesnellia and Stikinia Terranes. Fieldwork will include geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical (soil, silt and till) surveying.

Project Details

Lost Horse



The 3,759 ha Lost Horse property is located in South-Central British Columbia, 99 km north of Kamloops and 27 km west-southwest of Clearwater. The property covers known gold-silver-copper-molybdenum-zinc veins and is a prospective target for copper-gold porphyry mineralization. Work by Eagle Plains in 2022 and 2024 suggest that mineralization on the property is likely related to low-sulphidation epithermal veining which could also indicate a buried, mineralized porphyry in the region. The project is fully permitted with a Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) permit in place issued by the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals that includes provisions for geophysical work, mechanical trenching, access trail construction and diamond drilling. The project is 100% owned by Eagle Plains with a 1.5% NSR held by Eagle Royalties, which includes a 0.5% buy-back clause on part of the project.

See Lost Horse Project Information and Map here

Acacia

The 4385 ha Acacia Project is located 60 km NE of Kamloops, BC. Acquired in 1999 for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposit potential, it covers a stratigraphic package that hosts a number of base- and precious-metal deposits. The property is accessible via a network of all-weather logging and historical roads and is 100% owned by Eagle Plains with a 2% NSR held by Eagle Royalties containing a 1% buy-back clause in favour of Eagle Plains.

Exploration at the Acacia by Eagle Plains and past operators has identified well-developed property-wide mineralization, alteration, geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Mineralization at the Twin Mountain Zone is hosted in a vein system with a strike length of 4km and widths to 10m with anomalous gold, silver, zinc and lead values along strike of the known occurrences, with approximately 1.8 km of prospective stratigraphy remaining relatively unexplored. The project is fully permitted with a Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) permit in place issued by the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals that includes provisions for geophysical work, mechanical trenching, access trail construction and diamond drilling.

See Acacia Project Information and Map here

Black Diamond

The 866 ha Black Diamond Property is located near Invermere, B.C. and covers a deep-seated mineralized structure traced over 12 km hosting high-grade polymetallic vein mineralization. It has significant potential to host classic manto or replacement-style ore bodies and contains multiple mineral occurrences that appear to be linked by a common structure. The project is 100% owned by Eagle Plains with a 2% NSR held by Eagle Royalties containing a 1% buy-back clause.

As well as high grade Ag and Au, parts of the Black Diamond structure hosts antimony mineralization with grab samples from the Silver Spray Zone collected in 1995 returning from trace values up to 7.4% Sb. (BC ARIS 24236) This mineralization was never followed up but will be reevaluated as part of the 2025 work program.

See Black Diamond Project Information and Map here

Jake

The 1,765 ha Jake Property is located 13km west of Clearwater. The project covers 5 BC Minfile gold and copper occurrences. Historic work at the Jake has defined distinct NW-trending IP anomalies coincident with anomalous gold in soil geochemical anomalies. Channel sampling of quartz shear veins exposed in trenches returned from trace values up to 14.7 g/t Au over 0.60m, 7.3 g/t Au over 2.67m, and 17.9 g/t Au over 0.50m. (BC ARIS 28808).

Other copper-gold and epithermal gold projects that will see work include Hearne Hill South, the Woodjam, the Tiger and Tiger North, Copper Mountain West, and Q7.

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. Some of the above results were taken directly from MINFILE descriptions and assessment reports (ARIS) filed with the BC government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced announce the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains' shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. ("OP") will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $39M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

