Trident Resources Assumes Saskatchewan Royalty Projects

CRANBROOK, May 22, 2025 - Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:ER.CN) or ("Eagle Royalties") announces that a number of its royalty interests on dispositions formerly operated by MAS Gold and Rockridge Resources have been assumed by Trident Resources Corp. (formerly Eros Resources), namely on the Contact Lake, Greywacke Lake and Knife Lake projects. The gold projects are located in the prolific La Ronge Gold Belt and have been acquired by Trident as part of a three-way merger completed in April, 2025.

Eagle Royalties also holds a number of additional royalty interests in claims within the area, including Schott's Lake (Cu, Zn, Au), Brownell Lake (Cu, Zn), Cathro (Au) and Albert Lake (Ni, Cu).

See La Ronge Area Project Location Map here

Contact Lake Project Summary

ER holds a royalty on 827 hectares of the 14,121 hectares that comprise the Contact Lake Gold Project, Trident Resources Corp's flagship asset. The Project area hosts four deposits: Contact Lake, Preview SW, Preview North, and North Lake. These deposits not only underscore the property's geological prospectivity but also present strong potential for both the expansion of known mineralization and the potential for discovery of new ones, positioning the Contact Lake Gold Project as a foundational asset in Trident's long-term strategy for growth, discovery, and value creation. The ER royalties do not include any of the four deposits.

Greywacke Lake Project Summary

The Greywacke Lake Gold Project is owned 100% by Trident and is located approximately 88 km northeast of La Ronge and 22 km northeast of the community of Missinipe. Road access to the 16,078-hectare (6 claims) project is available via an 11 km access trail that branches southeast from Highway 102. The main project area is comprised of three sub-parallel zones, North, Central and South that are part of the 7 km Wacke Mineralization Trend. ER holds a royalty on 1463 hectares of the Greywacke Lake Project.

Knife Lake Project Summary

Trident has 100% ownership of the Knife Lake Copper VMS Project, an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property that consists of 82 claims totaling 56,565 hectares. The ER royalty area includes the Knife Lake Deposit, a near-surface stratabound VMS-style system.

Other ER Saskatchewan Royalties

Schott's Lake Project Summary

The 3225 ha Schotts Lake Property hosts the Schotts Lake Zone, a volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") polymetallic deposit. The property is operated by Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and is located 40km NW of Flin Flon Manitoba and 8.5km west of a high voltage power transmission line. Access is by winter road or float plane.

Brownell Lake Project Summary

The 1863ha Brownell Lake Property is located 100km east of La Ronge and 75km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. The project hosts a highly prospective volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") polymetallic stratigraphic sequence. The project was acquired in 2017 by operator Eagle Plains Resources.

Albert Lake (Rottenstone) Project Summary

The Albert Lake property is owned 100% by Fathom Nickel Inc. and is located approximately 135km north-northeast of La Ronge. The property is host to the past-producing Rottenstone Mine. ER holds a royalty on part of the Albert Lake Project, that does not cover the Rottenstone Mine.

As a royalty holder, Eagle Royalties has limited, if any, access to the properties subject to its interests. The company generally relies on publicly available information regarding these properties and related operations and often has no ability to independently verify such information. In addition, such publicly available information may relate to a larger property area than that covered by the company's interests.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Royalties, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Royalties Ltd.

Eagle Royalties benefits from maintaining a strong treasury and holds a diverse portfolio of over 35 royalty interests in western Canada. Target commodities subject to royalties include a broad spectrum including critical metals, precious metals, industrial minerals and diamonds. Its flagship royalty is associated with the AurMac Project located in Yukon, operated by Banyan Gold Corp. Eagle Royalties holds royalty interests ranging from 0.5% to 2% on claims that contain a significant portion of AurMac's inferred gold resource located at the Powerline and Airstrip deposit areas. Eagle Royalties also holds royalty interests on a number of historical base metal deposits located in Western Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

For further information regarding ER, please contact Mike Labach, Business Development Officer, at

1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: info@eagleroyalties.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleroyalties.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming financings, work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire