Xplore Completes New High-Resolution Magnetic Survey and Identifies High-Priority Targets on Trend with Root Bay Deposit at its Surge Project, Ontario

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a new high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at its Surge Lithium Project in northwestern Ontario (Figure 1).

The survey results show linear magnetic highs extending from the Green Technology Metals Root Bay lithium deposit and through the Xplore property. The trend extends for over 17 km on the Surge Project and is interpreted as iron formation and greenstone dismembered with abrupt magnetic breaks. These breaks match spatially with known pegmatites drilled by Green Technology Metals and may represent pegmatite intrusions, defining new high-priority targets for follow-up exploration.

This new magnetic data provides greater definition of regional structures and highlights geological characteristics similar to those observed near pegmatites intersected at Green Technology Metals' Root Bay East drilling, adjacent to the Surge Project. Field crews are scheduled to mobilize this month to begin mapping and prospecting these new targets.

Survey Highlights

A total of 476 line-kilometers were flown at 50 meter spacing over 214 hectares at the Surge Project.

The new data was leveled and merged with existing high-quality magnetics, providing enhanced geological context across a broader 5,400 hectare area.

Several structural features and magnetic discontinuities have been identified as priority targets for the 2025 field program.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO of Xplore, commented, "This magnetic survey will be instrumental in advancing exploration in the Root Lake area. Our field crews will use this high-resolution data to prioritize and ground truth newly identified structural targets as we work toward a potential new discovery."

Figure 1. High-resolution magnetic survey results at the Surge Project highlighting interpreted structural features and priority target areas for ground follow-up.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7519/252994_31fe02f1d4f39af6_001full.jpg

About the Surge Lithium Project

The Surge Lithium Project is Xplore's flagship property located in the rapidly emerging Root lithium district of northwestern Ontario. The project covers approximately 10 km of strike length along the eastern extension of the Root Bay-Root Bay East lithium trend and is strategically positioned adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Root Bay Project, which currently hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 10.1 Mt at 1.29% Li₂O.

Recent high-resolution Lidar combined with airborne magnetics, have significantly improved the geological understanding of the Surge Project. Field mapping and prospecting have confirmed the presence of key structures and greenstone host rocks, with several priority targets identified less than 50 m from lithium mineralization reported at Root Bay East.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Devin Pickell, P.Geo., the President and CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Xplore Resources

Xplore Resources is a North American lithium exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR. The Company has a prospective land package in the emerging Root Bay lithium district located in northwest Ontario. Xplore's flagship property is the Surge lithium project, on trend and near two lithium deposits and just 25 m from a new lithium discovery. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with a strong track record of growing shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Devin Pickell, CEO

Xplore Resources Corp.

For further information on Xplore, contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252994