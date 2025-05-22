Minaurum Identifies Stacked Vein System at Promontorio-Alamos Silver Project, Drills 10.20 m of 453 g/t AgEq and 8.60 m of 321 g/t AgEq

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that through drilling and modelling, it has identified four separate substantial vein structures that occur roughly parallel to one another at the Promontorio vein zone. These stacked mineralized veins returned high-grade results in recent drilling including: (Table 1; Figure 1).

10.20 m of 453 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") (Hole AL24-120)

8.60 m of 321 g/t AgEq (Hole AL24-120)

11.60 m of 218 g/t AgEq (Hole AL24-122)

4.50 m of 300 g/t AgEq (Hole AL24-123)

0.65 m of 958 g/t AgEq (Hole AL24-125)

"We are excited both by the identification of a series of stacked veins composing the Promontorio target, but also the potential for similar stacked mineralization at a number of our other primary targets" stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Gold. "There are a number of prolific stacked vein systems that have recently been developed in Mexico such as those at the Las Chispas and Cerro Los Gatos silver mines. In addition, while the veins at Alamos pinch and swell along strike, our drilling is returning higher grades in the vein pinches and wider widths in the swells than anticipated. These robust results announced today will be included in our maiden resource at Alamos."

Promontorio Vein Zone

Promontorio, along with the Europa vein zone, will form the basis of the maiden resource at the Alamos silver project. The 1 km-long Promontorio vein zone consists of four veins including the Veta Grande and Veta Las Guijas.

Minaurum announced high-grade intercepts in several holes of the drilling campaign on September 19, 2024, and February 13 and 27, 2025. Minaurum drilled its widest high-grade intercept of 36.65 m of 328 g/t AgEq including 3.85 m of 1,022 g/t AgEq (AL24-117), followed by several headline high-grade intercepts including 3.00 m of 4,173 g/t AgEq (AL24-111); 0.70 m of 2,976 g/t AgEq (AL24-105); 5.60 m of 368 g/t AgEq and 2.55 m of 621 g/t AgEq (AL24-107); 8.45 m of 336 g/t AgEq (AL24-108); and 6.35 m of 380 g/t AgEq (AL24-110).

Holes AL24-120 and AL24-122 cut the Las Guijas vein in the Tirito area, in the immediate footwall of the northwest-trending fault that cuts the Las Guijas vein. Hole AL24-120 intersected several additional wide and high-grade mineralized intervals including 8.60 m of 321 g/t AgEq and a 28.05 m-wide mineralized interval including 10.20 m of 453 g/t AgEq (Figures 2 and 3). Hole AL24-122 was drilled below hole AL24-120 and intersected 11.60 m of 218 g/t AgEq. These holes further demonstrate continuity, width, and down-plunge potential of the Las Guijas vein.

Holes AL24-121 and AL24-123 tested the southern part of the Veta Grande at shallow angles (-30 degrees) in order to test the upper levels of the vein. Strong mineralization was intersected in hole AL24-123 over an 18 m-wide mineralized zone with a high-grade interval of 4.50 m of 300 g/t AgEq, demonstrating that important volumes of mineralized rock at relatively shallow levels (Figures 4 and 5).

Holes AL24-125 and AL24-126 intersected the Las Guijas vein to the north of the high-grade El Tirito shoot and continued to demonstrate robust mineralization. AL24-125 intersected a 4.80-m of 225 g/t AgEq including 0.65-m of 958 g/t AgEq including a significant copper grade of 7.69%. Additional copper grades were intersected in hole AL24-126 which returned a 5.20 m interval of 214 g/t AgEq, including 1.05 m of 390 g/t AgEq including a copper grade of 1.99%.

Holes AL24-118 and AL24-119 were drilled on a fence roughly 100 m north of holes AL24-115 and -116, in the northern part of the Veta Grande vein. AL24-118 cut narrow but high-grade intervals of vein mineralization including 0.20 m of 856 g/t AgEq including 727 g/t Ag and 1.33% Cu and 0.80 m of 370 g/t AgEq including 228 g/t Ag and 1.40% Cu.





Figure 1. Promontorio Vein Zone showing locations of drill intercepts. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/252914_3427dabb84c2baf6_003full.jpg

Table 1. Assay highlights of holes AL24-118, -119, -120, -121, -122, -123, -125, and -126. Hole locations are shown in Figure 1. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades are based on January 1, 2025 Kitco.com metal prices: US $29.48/oz silver, US $2,657.1/oz gold, US $4.31/lb copper, US $0.89/lb lead, and US $1.31/lb zinc.

Hole From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t Vein AL24-118 55.10 55.90 0.80 43 0.245 0.65 0.10 0.28 132 V Grande - Dios Padre 64.80 65.00 0.20 727 0.058 1.33 0.16 0.16 856 84.60 85.40 0.80 228 0.192 1.40 0.05 0.08 370 AL24-119 95.00 96.00 1.00 51 0.257 0.34 0.19 0.56 125 V Grande - Dios Padre AL24-120 100.40 109.00 8.60 72 0.097 0.09 1.83 6.07 321 Las Guijas - Tirito 132.30 136.40 4.10 23 0.032 0.06 0.31 2.58 120 136.40 139.05 2.65 mine working 139.05 143.00 3.95 163 0.600 0.51 1.81 4.35 438 145.40 145.90 0.50 197 0.169 0.66 1.52 8.17 563 145.90 148.40 2.50 mine working 148.40 158.60 10.20 105 0.099 0.33 0.77 9.20 453 AL24-121 145.50 151.00 5.50 72 0.135 0.13 0.03 0.18 102 V Grande - Dios Padre 152.00 156.20 4.20 74 0.456 0.18 0.05 0.11 135 including 153.95 154.85 0.90 160 0.290 0.19 0.12 0.10 208 AL24-122 117.10 121.70 4.60 28 0.262 0.10 0.59 1.76 129 Las Guijas - Tirito 126.70 138.30 11.60 93 0.113 0.28 1.06 2.14 218 including 126.70 129.75 3.05 174 0.057 0.76 2.44 3.93 421 which includes 129.00 129.75 0.75 502 0.098 2.04 2.85 5.66 928 and 135.80 136.50 0.70 260 0.816 0.28 1.14 3.19 484 AL24-123 57.00 61.50 4.50 177 0.113 0.97 0.15 0.83 300 Veta Grande - Balvanera 61.50 63.00 1.50 mine working 63.00 66.00 3.00 78 0.030 0.17 0.20 0.80 126 including 64.40 65.00 0.60 153 0.073 0.20 0.21 1.13 217 68.20 69.00 0.80 85 0.090 0.21 0.20 0.48 131 73.55 76.80 3.25 101 0.136 0.33 0.33 0.80 175 including 75.40 76.55 1.15 166 0.325 0.59 0.70 1.48 308 76.55 78.00 1.45 mine working 78.00 81.00 3.00 124 0.038 0.32 0.11 0.26 166 AL24-125 184.20 189.00 4.80 63 0.156 1.21 0.82 1.77 255 V Las Guijas including 187.10 187.75 0.65 87 0.709 7.69 3.85 1.93 958 210.00 211.15 1.15 39 0.038 0.10 1.01 0.53 89 AL24-126 131.20 132.30 1.10 90 0.145 0.19 0.09 0.17 126 V Las Guijas 137.10 142.30 5.20 97 0.154 0.66 0.61 1.03 214 including 138.55 139.60 1.05 136 0.190 1.99 1.51 1.04 390 and 141.00 142.30 1.30 173 0.182 0.38 0.54 0.78 258 147.00 150.00 3.00 134 0.151 0.21 0.21 0.52 187 153.00 154.20 1.20 75 0.114 0.29 0.48 0.95 151 181.75 182.85 1.10 73 0.130 0.29 0.49 0.27 129 184.30 185.50 1.20 92 0.113 0.49 0.60 0.30 167 210.75 210.95 0.20 64 0.017 0.03 0.51 1.40 123







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/252914_figure2.jpg





Figure 2. Cross section showing hole AL24-120 and Promontorio Vein Zone cross section showing stacked vein system highlighting Las Guijas. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/252914_figure2.1.jpg





Figure 3. Core from hole AL24-120: interval 141.70m - 154.44m. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/252914_figure3.jpg



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/252914_figure4.jpg









Figure 4. Cross section showing hole AL24-123 and Promontorio Vein Zone cross section showing stacked vein system highlighting Veta Grande and Las Guijas. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/252914_figure4.1.jpg





Figure 5. Core from hole AL24-123, showing interval 73.55m - 76.80m. Click image to enlarge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/252914_figure5.jpg

Follow us and stay updated:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MinaurumGold

X: @minaurumgold

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/minaurum-gold-inc

Subscribe to our email list at www.minaurum.com

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

___________________________________________________________________________

1570- 200 Burrard Street

Telephone: 1 778 330-0994

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples from the 2024 program are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site, and then shipped by a licensed courier to ActLabs preparation facility in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Zacatecas, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ActLabs. The pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 50-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for a 48-element suite using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ActLabs) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half, and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ActLabs is independent of Minaurum Gold and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252914