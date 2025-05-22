Canuc Announces New Board Member

Toronto, May 22, 2025 - Canuc Resources Corp. (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Kevin Olson has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Olson is an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). He has more than two decades of experience driving technology and innovation in the oil and gas industry and has recently served as Director of Global Sales at Core Laboratories N.V., a reservoir optimization leader. In this role Kevin had notable success developing business expansion across the Permian Basin in Texas, and in the Middle East.

Kevin holds a B. Comm from the University of Calgary. He has a track record of success leading cross-functional teams to identify, develop and launch new technologies in the oil and gas industry.

"We are pleased that Kevin is able to join Canuc's Board of Directors. Kevin's experience and familiarity with oil and gas technologies and his extensive professional network will benefit Canuc as we expand in-field developments at the company's natural gas producing assets in West Texas, and as we continue to explore cash flow opportunities in order to protect our shareholders from unnecessary dilution," stated Chris Berlet, CEO and Director of Canuc.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Paul Davis BSc (Hon), MSc from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Paul for his professionalism and service during the period of his tenure on the Board.

About Canuc Resources Corp.

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company developing its 100% owned Scadding, Powerline, Jovan Project (the "SPJ Project") spanning 19,710 hectares situated approximately 40 kilometers northeast of the Prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District. The SPJ Project encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated gold mineralized system and gold bearing tailings.

Canuc Resources Corporation also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and evidences extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

The company also generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252986