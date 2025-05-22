Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY) (K8J0) Reports Presence of Massive Antimony Bearing Stibnite Mineralization in Drill Core and on Surface

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") reports that Mr. James Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp visited the drilling site at Bald Hill Project in New Brunswick to observe the massive antimony bearing stibnite mineralization in drill core and in surface exposures. Stibnite is an antimony bearing mineral commonly mined for antimony. Recent cancellation of the export of antimony by China along with its massive rise in price has created a push to find and mine this critical metal in Canada and the US.

Highlights - Mineralization Encountered in Drilling

A total of over 1600 meters of the proposed 2500-meter drilling program of drilling have been completed to date. Sections of massive stibnite and stibnite bearing breccia filling have been intersected in approximately 80% of drill holes including BH-25-03, 04 and 05 as shown in the photos below. Antimony bearing mineralization has been discovered in surface outcroppings over a distance of at least 300 meters (Photos and map). Assays are pending and are expected in two to three weeks.

Drilling Highlights

The following photos show examples of the antimony mineralization. Note that the darker sections contain massive, breccia filling and stringers of antimony bearing stibnite:

Photo 1: Drill Hole BH-25-03. Massive Antimony Bearing Stibnite Mineralization in Siltstone. Note: Dark sections Contain Antimony Mineralization.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/253012_4ef78165e4cc6b64_002full.jpg

Photo 2: Drill Hole BH-12-04. Two Zones of Massive Antimony Bearing Stibnite Mineralization in Followed by Breccia Containing Stibnite.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/253012_4ef78165e4cc6b64_003full.jpg

Photo 3: Drill Hole BH-25-05. Note that from 106 meters to 129 meters depth there is over 20 meters of Massive and Stibnite-bearing Breccia.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/253012_4ef78165e4cc6b64_004full.jpg

Prospecting Highlights

The prospecting efforts of our staff have identified zones of massive antimony bearing stibnite mineralization on the surface which extend the potential for at least 200 meters to the southeast from the present drill locations. Identification of the surface exposures together with the model created for the mineralization (see Press Release Dated May 5, 2025) will assist in focusing the continued drill program (Map 1 Photo 4).

Photo 4: Example of Surface Stibnite Occurrence

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/253012_4ef78165e4cc6b64_005full.jpg

Map 1: Drill Hole/Rock Sample Location Map

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/253012_4ef78165e4cc6b64_006full.jpg

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO: "I recently visited the Bald Hill project and had an opportunity to see the antimony mineralization we have intersected in the drilling so far in the Main Zone. It is very impressive to see the actual zones of stibnite (Antimony) in the drill core. I also visited the area of surface exposures and saw massive boulders and outcroppings of stibnite. The location of the actual surface exposures of the antimony mineralized zone will allow more precise targeting of our ongoing drilling. This mapping has allowed us to confirm the trend of the zones."

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Past exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500m long

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1

Potential to expand based on additional known targets

The Bald Hill Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400 meters of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drillholes totaling over 5400 m have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in previous drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored.

The exploration plan in 2025 is to complete at least 2,500 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins discovered in the past. It is hoped that the drilling will allow us to calculate a Maiden Resource by the end of the year. An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 20101, identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)1. - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: AYMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in two antimony projects in New Brunswick - Bald Hill under option from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. and Antimony 2.0. The Bald Hill Project is the site of the current drilling of the high-grade antimony deposit with mineralization defined over a distance of 500 meters and additional intersections of antimony for a further 1 km along strike.

Antimony Resources' management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Antimony Resources intends to conduct exploration campaigns on each of its optioned properties with a goal of finding one or more minable resources. We are focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

1 NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

