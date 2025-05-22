REV Acquires Drill-Ready Natural Hydrogen Project in Alberta

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2025 - REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX), formerly Gitennes Exploration, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of an advanced drill-ready prospect ("Aden Dome") on the Alberta-Montana border with high-impact potential for hosting Natural Hydrogen.

Aden Dome gives REV first-mover advantage in the Natural Hydrogen space in Alberta where additional opportunities and potential partnerships are being reviewed in the context of Premier Danielle Smith's aggressive broader hydrogen strategy (refer to May 16, 2025 REV news release) that has already made the province Canada's top hydrogen producer. The discovery of low-cost, emissions-free Natural Hydrogen in Alberta could supercharge the province's clean energy strategy. In addition, as disclosed in a news release May 15, 2025, REV now has exploration permits for Natural Hydrogen spanning 3,726 sq. km in neighboring Saskatchewan.

Aden Dome, never previously viewed from a Natural Hydrogen perspective, covers an 18-sq. km area encompassing a series of PNG leases on the southern tip of Alberta, approximately 160 km southeast of Lethbridge and 125 km west of the Saskatchewan border, in a district well-known for shallow gas production.

Aden Dome Highlights

REV's model for the accumulation of naturally occurring hydrogen (NOH) makes the Aden Dome particularly intriguing as a Natural Hydrogen prospect in addition to promising value-added opportunities with respect to other potential clean gas discoveries;

REV's plan is to drill through the igneous intrusives and test for the presence of NOH within the deeper Basal Cambrian Sandstone and Basement Complex;

Intense fracturing at Aden Dome, which may have provided connectivity to deeper crustal source rocks, is also consistent with the REV model for the generation of Natural Hydrogen;

The shallower Devonian Beaverhill Lake carbonates and Basal Cambrian sandstone intervals are considered very prospective for hosting economic concentrations of helium and associated gases based on seismic data (definitive 4-way closure) and historic core and log analysis that indicate excellent reservoir quality rock over multiple horizons;

The Aden Dome is an extension of the Sweetgrass Hills intrusive-volcanic complex immediately to the southwest in Montana where recent helium discoveries have been made with nearby competitor production online.

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV Exploration CEO, commented: "The Aden Dome is a highly compelling asset within a district that features mature Cretaceous shallow gas production and excellent oil and gas infrastructure. We're very fortunate to have acquired this asset on favorable terms as our team sees target pay zones at Aden beyond the possibility of Alberta's first Natural Hydrogen discovery."

Mr. Potts continued: "We look forward to rolling out the Aden story and capturing the very exciting broader opportunity for shareholders through REV's first-mover advantage in Natural Hydrogen in Alberta."

Video Clip With REVX Chief Operating Officer Shayne Neigum

"Excited to put the drill bit to the ground" - click on link below to view video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbVwTy-T8nI

Terms of the Deal

REV has executed an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with an arms-length party (the "Vendor") to acquire all the Vendor's PNG leases associated with Aden Dome (the "Assets"), and an adjacent property, for total consideration of $300,000 cash and 300,000 common shares of REV ("Common Shares"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, on the following schedule:

$100,000 cash to be paid to Vendor upon signing of the deal (paid); $200,000 cash to be paid to Vendor by July 15, 2025; 300,000 Common Shares to be issued to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.27 per Common Share, subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day following the date of issuance.

The Vendor will hold the Assets in trust until the second cash payment and issuance of Common Shares are completed. If required payments or Common Shares issuance are not made, the Agreement will be terminated, all Assets will revert to the Vendor, and any payments made will be forfeited.

Aden Dome Property Map



Click Image To View Full Size

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec, specifically in the Sept-Iles region (nickel, niobium and tantalum) and the Chapais-Chibougamau area (gold), in addition to a substantial portfolio of strategic 100%-owned Natural Hydrogen properties in Saskatchewan, acquired through permits issued by the Saskatchewan government. REV is also a first-mover in Natural Hydrogen in Alberta and has executed an agreement with an arms-length party to acquire 100% of the Aden Dome along the Alberta-Montana border.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 -325 Howe Street,

B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts

Interim CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:?

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Agreement and the presence of naturally occurring hydrogen on the Aden Dome. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, including, but not limited to the assumption that all conditions to completion of the acquisition of the Aden Dome will be satisfied, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.

REV Exploration Corp. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.