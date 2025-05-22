Solis Announces Drill Rig Mobilised to Chancho al Palo, Peru

HIGHLIGHTS

2,500m diamond drilling programme to commence at Chancho al Palo, targeting a range of porphyry and iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") targets.

Ilo Este mining agency drill permit approved, with a diamond drilling program expected to commence in June 2025 1 , targeting highly prospective copper targets.

Induced polarisation ("IP") survey at the Cinto copper-gold project near completion.

West Leederville, May 22, 2025 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce updates pertaining to three of its copper-gold projects in Peru.

Chancho al Palo Project

Drilling will commence at Solis Minerals' 100 per cent owned Chanco al Palo copper-gold project in Peru. A diamond drill-rig has been mobilised to site at Chancho al Palo, located in the same coastal copper belt as AusQuest's (ASX: AQD) Cangallo project and Southern Copper's (NYSE: SCCO) Tia Maria project.

The Chancho al Palo diamond drill progamme comprises approximately 2,500 metres across several priority targets (Figure 1), designed to test multiple coincident anomalies identified during recent surface mapping, sampling, and geophysics.

This will be the first drilling of Chancho al Palo and represents a major milestone in Solis Minerals' strategy to explore and unlock value across its portfolio of underexplored copper-gold projects in southern Peru. The drill programme will commence over the next few days.

Ilo Este and Cinto Projects

The Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru ("MINEM") has recently approved the drill permit for Ilo Este (100 per cent Solis Minerals and located 20 kilometres from Chancho al Palo). Remaining approvals are being finalised with a 5,000 metre diamond drilling programme expected to commence in June 2025.

An IP survey at the Company's Cinto project (100 per cent Solis Minerals) is nearing completion. The Cinto project neighbours Southern Copper's Toquepala copper-gold mine which has been in production since 1960 producing 225,000 tonnes of copper in 20242. Cinto hosts copper-gold mineralisation at surface that is considered to be consistent with Toquepala3. Results from the IP survey are expected in June 2025.

___________________

1 Subject to finalisation of remaining approvals

2 Southern Copper Corp.. (2025). Production. Retrieved May 14, 2025, from https://southerncoppercorp.com/eng/production/

3 Refer to SLM:ASX announcement (23 April 2025) Additional High-Grade Copper Confirmed at Cinto, Peru

Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas, commented:

"We are excited to launch our maiden drill campaign at Chancho al Palo, a project with significant potential in one of the world's premier copper-producing regions.

Our team has worked diligently to define high-priority targets, and we look forward to delivering the first-ever drill results from this highly prospective system in the coming weeks. These results will be complemented by the commencement of drilling at Ilo Este and the completion the IP program at Cinto. We are committed to maintaining a strong and consistent news flow across our high-quality copper-gold portfolio."

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.

Figure 1: Chancho al Palo drill targets over magnetic susceptibility plot. Targets include IP (1A and 1B) and magnetometry (M1 - M3) anomalies. Initial drill programme of 2,500 meters reflects a portion of the planned drill holes shown. Sequence and number of actual drill holes to be determined subject to programme results (refer to ASX Announcement 29 April 2024).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/253062_figure1.jpg

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Coastal Belt of Peru. Solis holds concessions totalling 69,200 hectares.

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

