Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m. PDT (12:00 p.m. MDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website beginning the week of June 9 or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

REGISTER HERE:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-LzqNxM2gJC

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high margin, mid-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522611841/en/

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Alistair Baker

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

(303) 573-1660