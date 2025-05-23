Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2025 - Imperial Metals Corp. ("Imperial" or the "Company") (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 4, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at the Company's virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2025 (the "Meeting").
Results of the vote for the election of directors which took place at the Meeting are:
Name
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Carolyn D. Anglin
116,198,336
99.97
31,846
0.03
J. Brian Kynoch
116,221,837
99.99
8,345
0.01
Pierre Lebel
115,974,072
99.78
256,110
0.22
Larry G. Moeller
116,223,836
99.99
6,346
0.01
Janine North
116,200,536
99.97
29,646
0.03
James P. Veitch
116,221,294
99.99
8,888
0.01
Edward A. Yurkowski
116,184,762
99.96
45,420
0.04
A total of 116,456,204 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 71.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.
