Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2025 - Imperial Metals Corp. ("Imperial" or the "Company") (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 4, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at the Company's virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors which took place at the Meeting are:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Carolyn D. Anglin 116,198,336 99.97 31,846 0.03 J. Brian Kynoch 116,221,837 99.99 8,345 0.01 Pierre Lebel 115,974,072 99.78 256,110 0.22 Larry G. Moeller 116,223,836 99.99 6,346 0.01 Janine North 116,200,536 99.97 29,646 0.03 James P. Veitch 116,221,294 99.99 8,888 0.01 Edward A. Yurkowski 116,184,762 99.96 45,420 0.04

A total of 116,456,204 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 71.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

