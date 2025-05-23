Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.: Files Updated NI43-101 Technical Report for Tiros

Toronto, Canada - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to advise that the Company has filed on SEDAR an updated technical report (Updated Technical Report) for the Company's Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The updated Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument - 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, on behalf of the Company by Atticus Geoscience.The filing of the Updated Technical Report follows the Company's announcement to the ASX of its updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (refer ASX announcement of 9 April, 2025 titled "Tiros Measured and Indicated Resource increased by 37% to 1.4 billion tonnes at 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO").The Updated Technical Report, which includes the relevant Competent Persons Statement information and contains no new material information that is not contained in the JORC Report, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.resouro.com





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.





