Excellon Announces Offtake and Financing with Glencore to Restart Mallay Silver Mine

Toronto, May 23, 2025 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSXV: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding agreement dated on May 15, 2025, with subsidiaries of Glencore plc ("Glencore") to support the restart of the past-producing Mallay Silver Mine ("Mallay") in Peru (the "Agreement"). The Agreement comprises a concentrate offtake and a pre-export finance loan facility (the "Facility") that together will provide the key funding required to recommence operations at Mallay and return Excellon to silver producer status.

With today's announcement, and including the equity financing which closed on May 14, 2025, the Company has arranged up to $18 million in available capital for the restart of the Mallay Mine, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Facility Highlights:

Size: Up to US$7.5 million in funding.

Structure: Pre-export finance loan agreement secured by Mallay's concentrate production and other/various guarantees; advances to be repaid from concentrate sales over the offtake term.

Offtake commitment: Glencore to purchase 100% of Mallay's zinc-lead concentrate until 2028 - 2029 depending on certain conditions.

Grace period: The initial tranche includes a six-month grace period before initial amortization payment, providing additional flexibility during mine restart and ramp-up.

Use of proceeds: To fully finance the restart of the Mallay Silver Mine, covering mine rehabilitation, mill commissioning and working capital.

Shawn Howarth, President and CEO commented: "Partnering with Glencore - one of the world's foremost mining and commodity firms, with an extensive operational framework in Peru - is a transformational step for Excellon. Glencore's commitment is a strong vote of confidence in the quality and potential of the Mallay Mine and in our team's plan to bring the operation back into production. This agreement provides a non-dilutive financing solution, while also guaranteeing a home for our concentrates via a stable and secure offtake agreement at the most attractive terms presented to Excellon in a broader market tender. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with Glencore as we unlock Mallay's value and continue to grow Excellon into a leading silver producer."

The associated concentrate offtake agreement grants Glencore the right to purchase 100% of the Mallay Mine's zinc and lead concentrates (containing silver by-product). This long-term commitment provides a guaranteed purchaser for Mallay's output and provides Excellon with exposure to future upside on silver and other metals prices. Both parties are acting at arm's length. The Company expects to close the offtake and financing agreement with Glencore by the end of June.

About Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities through the acquisition and advancement of quality precious and base metal assets, leveraging an experienced management team for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is focused on the near-term restart of the Mallay Silver Mine in Peru, which will position Excellon as an emerging silver producer. Excellon also holds a portfolio of exploration-stage projects, including Kilgore, an advanced gold project in Idaho, USA, and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany, providing additional growth upside. Additional details on Excellon's properties can be found at www.excellonresources.com.

