Opawica Explorations Inc. Awarded "Gold Exploration Company of the Year in Canada 2025" Metals And Mining Review

May 23rd, 2025 - The Newswire - Vancouver, B.C. - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals in the Abitibi Gold. Opawica Explorations emerged as the Gold Exploration Company of the Year in Canada 2025 from the Metals and Mining Review after an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and our editorial board.

Blake Morgan CEO states" Opawica is thrilled to learn it's been awarded the Gold Exploration Company of the Year in Canada 2025. The team is working tirelessly to increase shareholder value by exploring the Abitibi Region in Quebec Canada. We thank all that voted and will continue to work hard."

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement (the "Agreement") with 1123963 B.C Ltd. DBA Capitaliz On It ("Capitaliz"), a social media influencer focused digital marketing agency out of Vancouver, BC, to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting new investors through various online platforms and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.

The Agreement is for an initial term of 3 months with an overall marketing budget of $50,000 CAD with the option to increase to $100,000. The engagement of Capitaliz is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and no services shall be provided until such approval has been obtained. The services to be provided by Capitaliz will include assisting the Company with the development of a corporate marketing strategy and providing marketing and public relations advisory services, assisting with the coordination of marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Capitaliz's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of related marketing content on public websites.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, none of Capitaliz or any of its directors, officers or shareholders holds, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or have any right or intent to acquire any such securities. The proposed compensation for Capitaliz does not include any securities of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to report the passing of all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Vancouver, B.C. Shareholders voted in person and by proxy, representing an aggregate of 5,683,026 shares, being 14.44

per cent of the 39,338,767 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date April 15, 2025.

All three nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Blake Morgan, Owen King

and Phillipe Harvard. Ing. Jr. were re-elected as directors of Opawica for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved Opawica's 10 per cent rolling stock option plan and re-appointed Charlton and Company, Chartered Professional Accountants for the 2025 year-end.

Blake Morgan, CEO of Opawica stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all our shareholders for taking their time to vote and show their continued support. The Company is still awaiting the assay results of the Bazooka drill program and will report the results as soon as they are available."

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances as required by applicable law.

