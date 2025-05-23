StrikePoint Completes Sale of Porter Idaho Project to Dolly Varden Silver

Vancouver, May 23, 2025 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 8, 2025, it has completed the sale of the Porter Idaho Project to Dolly Varden Silver Corp. ("Dolly Varden").

StrikePoint completed the sale of the Porter Idaho Project to Dolly Varden for consideration of $1,100,000, which was satisfied through the issuance of 295,699 common shares in the capital of Dolly Varden at a deemed price of $3.72 per share.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint said, "The sale of this non-core asset to Dolly Varden allows us to focus on our gold projects in Nevada's Walker Lane. We recently completed a successful spring drill program on the Hercules Gold project with all holes returning significant gold grades. Near surface oxide gold deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions are increasingly rare, but recent exploration successes in the Walker Lane have highlighted the potential of this part of Nevada."

For further information on recent drilling on the Hercules Gold Project, please refer to the Company's May 5, 2025 new release.

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire to Coeur Mining for approximately $120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AnglogGold Ashanti's "Expanded Silicon" project. In addition, Mr. Allen was the past President and CEO of Elevation Gold Mining Corp., which operated Arizona's largest gold mine.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

