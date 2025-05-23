Canary Gold Corp. Appoints Dr. Alan Carter to Advisory Board

Vancouver - Canary Gold Corp. (CSE: BRAZ | Frankfurt: K5D) ("Canary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alan Carter to the Company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Carter is a highly accomplished geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He has worked extensively throughout South America, including Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Chile. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Nottingham and a Ph.D. in gold geochemistry and structural geology from the University of Southampton, U.K.

Dr. Carter has been directly involved in the discovery of five gold deposits, including the Tocantinzinho gold mine in Brazil. He co-founded Magellan Minerals Inc., which was acquired by Anfield Gold Corp. in 2016 and is now part of Equinox Gold. In 2016, he founded Cabral Gold Inc., which he successfully led to a public listing in 2017, and where he currently serves as President and CEO.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Carter spent 13 years with major mining companies including Rio Tinto, Billiton, and BHP. Over the past two decades, he has founded, financed, and led several junior exploration and development companies. He was also a co-founder of Peregrine Metals Ltd. and Cuprum Resources Ltd., which were acquired by Stillwater Mining and B&A Mineracao, respectively. He currently serves as a director and Chairman of Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.315 per common share and are valid for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest in equal quarterly installments over a two-year period.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB") to provide marketing services to communicate to the financial community information about the Company. The agreement with OTB has a term of 6 months beginning May 23, 2025 and ending November 23, 2025. Under the agreement, the Company will pay OTB $150,000 (plus taxes) during the term. OTB is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither OTB nor its principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. OTB can be reached at: 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, Ontario I6H 4V4; 289-259-4455; jason@outsidethebox.capital.

Canary Gold Corp. is a Canadian public exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Brazil. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% undivided interest in the Rio Madeira Project through staged exploration expenditures and milestone payments.

