Canadian Gold Resources (CAN) Files for Acceptance of IR Contract

Dieppe, May 23, 2025 - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company"), a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec, announces that it has filed for acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") an investor relations contract with Fidel Thomas of Vancouver, B.C. (the "Consultant") dated December 1, 2024. The contract, which expired on February 28, 2025, was for an initial term of 3 months and was extendable by the Company for up to one year. The Company elected to not extend the contract. Compensation paid to the Consultant was a monthly fee of $3,150 for an aggregate consideration of $9,450. Payment was made from the general working capital funds of the Company.

The services provided by the Consultant under the contract included: (i) communicating with investment dealers, advisors and existing shareholders to increase awareness of the Company; (ii) co-ordinating regular meetings between the Company, investment dealers, advisors, analysts and shareholders; (iii) assisting the Company in identifying and securing news sources of capital; and (iv) assisting the Company with marketing materials including the preparation of press releases.

The Consultant has provided investor relations services for other Exchange issuers and has a background in corporation communications and IR work.

This filing has been made following a review by the Exchange of submissions made by the Company in connection with its flow through private placement conducted at the end of December 2024 (see the Company's news release dated January 2, 2025).

About Canadian Gold Resource Ltd.

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec. The Company targets under-explored, past-producing properties with significant growth potential, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock value. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Canadian Gold Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities within this historic and promising gold region. For more information, visit www.cdngold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering and use of proceeds from the Offering. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company's business and results of operations; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253306